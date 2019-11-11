Western Christian volleyball team makes 19th straight visit to state tournament

“They dropped from 3A this season and lost in five sets to Kuemper Catholic (the defending 3A champions),” Veerbeek said. “With enrollment, you don’t have a Dike-New Hartford or Unity Christian, who are in 3A, but you have some different names like Van Buren and Wilton.”

Beckman Catholic (40-8) is the No. 2 seed on the other side of the bracket and plays Van Buren (32-4). Wilton (35-3) is the No. 3 seed and faces Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (29-6), which dropped down to 2A this season. Osage has a familiar face to the 2A tournament, Grundy Center (32-8).

The Wolfpack get a team they aren’t familiar with, Hudson, which is 31-7 on the season. That match is at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

“We have Hudl film on Hudson and I told the girls to get on their accounts and do some heavy scouting,” Veerbeek said. “It looks like they have a dynamic hitter and a 6’3 girl in the middle. They are at state and everyone is at state for a reason and we have to prove ourselves.

“We have to do the things that we have found success with and you hope to play your best volleyball in the last three matches of the year.”

The semifinals are at 4 p.m. on Thursday and the 2A state championship is at 4:45 p.m. on Friday.