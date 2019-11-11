Western Christian volleyball team makes 19th straight visit to state tournament

To no one’s surprise, the Western Christian High School volleyball team is back at the Class 2A state tournament in Cedar Rapids.
And to no one’s surprise again, the Wolfpack are the top seed.
It’s the 19th straight trip to state for Western Christian. The Wolfpack have won 16 state titles and are the defending 2A champions.
With seven seniors back, including six who are in the starting rotation, the Wolfpack were immediately put as the No. 1 seed in the initial 2A rankings.
Western Christian, which is 38-5, went wire-to-wire as the top team in the rankings and is the No. 1 seed when the state tournament starts on Wednesday in 2A.
“We are excited for the opportunity and every year there are new kids,” Western Christian coach Tammi Veerbeek said. “We’ve been blessed. The 19th year in a row and every year it’s different girls that have dreamed about it. It never gets old and I am so happy that they get to experience this and we don’t take it for granted.”
Veerbeek doesn’t think it’s a foregone conclusion that the Wolfpack are the far-and-away favorites to win their 17th state title.
Osage (36-6), the No. 4 seed, is a team Veerbeek thinks is one to be reckoned with and Osage could be the Wolfpack’s semifinal opponent on Thursday.
“They dropped from 3A this season and lost in five sets to Kuemper Catholic (the defending 3A champions),” Veerbeek said. “With enrollment, you don’t have a Dike-New Hartford or Unity Christian, who are in 3A, but you have some different names like Van Buren and Wilton.”
Beckman Catholic (40-8) is the No. 2 seed on the other side of the bracket and plays Van Buren (32-4). Wilton (35-3) is the No. 3 seed and faces Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (29-6), which dropped down to 2A this season. Osage has a familiar face to the 2A tournament, Grundy Center (32-8).
The Wolfpack get a team they aren’t familiar with, Hudson, which is 31-7 on the season. That match is at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.
“We have Hudl film on Hudson and I told the girls to get on their accounts and do some heavy scouting,” Veerbeek said. “It looks like they have a dynamic hitter and a 6’3 girl in the middle. They are at state and everyone is at state for a reason and we have to prove ourselves.
“We have to do the things that we have found success with and you hope to play your best volleyball in the last three matches of the year.”
The semifinals are at 4 p.m. on Thursday and the 2A state championship is at 4:45 p.m. on Friday.
The Wolfpack are no strangers to tough competition, either, since Veerbeek puts together a challenging schedule each season.
Western Christian did have a three-match losing streak early in the season and dropped all three of those matches at a tournament in Nebraska. The three losses were to Millard North, Omaha Skutt Catholic and Duchesne. This past weekend, Skutt defeated Duchesne for the NSAA Class B state title and Millard North advanced to the Class A semifinals.
Western Christian’s other two losses are to Sergeant Bluff-Luton, the top team in Class 4A and the Wolfpack later beat the Warriors in a rematch, and Waukee, a state tournament team in Class 5A.
Plus Western Christian played a number of other ranked schools - in Iowa and South Dakota - throughout the season.
“We look to push ourselves in the season,” Veerbeek said. “We feel like we’ve been tested. We’ve pushed and had to fight in a lot of games. We want to play matches that make us better.”
The Wolfpack’s well-balanced offense is led by senior setter Olivia Granstra. The Northwestern College recruit has 895 assists this season, 416 digs and 41 blocks.
Senior Macay Van’t Hul leads the team with 321 kills on a .432 attack percentage and she has 100 blocks. Senior Tori Wynja has 226 kills, 55 aces and 379 digs. Senior Ally Postma has 214 kills and 283 digs and junior Sienna Moss has 164 kills and 56 blocks.
Sophomore Emma Westphal adds 147 kills. Senior Makenna Kooima has 56 aces and a team-high 416 digs. Junior Madison Vis has 261 digs.
“I feel like we are bringing a lot of experience to the state tournament,” Veerbeek said. “We are excited. We are ready and the girls look forward to this time of year. We are healthy and we feel good about things.”