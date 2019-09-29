SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- Western Christian didn't lose a set on Saturday at the Sanford Pentagon Invitational and took down Class 3A No. 6-ranked Spirit Lake in the championship match to claim the tournament title.
Western Christian, the top-ranked team in Class 2A, improved to 17-3 with the three wins on Saturday.
The Wolfpack opened the day with a 25-10, 25-11 win over Vermillion and then swept Mitchell 25-14, 25-4. Western Christian followed that up with a 25-13, 25-12 sweep of Chester.
Spirit Lake gave Western Christian a battle in the first set but the Wolfpack pulled out the set 25-21 and then had enough control of the second set for a 25-16 sweep.
"In the Spirit Lake match, we passed the ball really well. Spirit Lake has nice size and some big hitters so we had to play solid defense," Western Christian coach Tammi Veerbeek said. "Serving was a big strength for us on the day."
For the tournament, Olivia Granstra had 81 assists, 32 digs and four aces and Tori Wynja had 16 kills, 30 digs and four aces. Macay Van't Hul had 27 kills and 11 blocks and Ally Postma had 31 digs and 24 kills. Makenna Kooima had 37 digs and was 44-for-44 serving with six aces. Sienna Moss had 23 kills and Madison Vis had 19 digs and five aces.
You have free articles remaining.
Central Lyon, which won its first two matches of the day on Saturday, fell to Spirit Lake but bounced back with a win over Chester to finish the tournament.
The Lions beat Chester 25-21, 19-25, 28-26.
Farrah Lewis hit .385 and finished with 10 kills and four solo blocks and Kiley Metzger had 24 assists and 17 digs. Paige Dieren had three aces and 12 digs and Hayden Heimesen had 28 digs. Sutton Schlumbohm had 20 digs and eight kills and Emma Pedersen had 10 digs. Regan Van Wyhe had three solo blocks.
Spirit Lake defeated the 2A No. 12-ranked Lions 25-23, 23-25, 28-26.
Schlumbohm had 12 kills and 10 digs in the loss and Lewis had 10 kills and five blocks. Metzger had 22 assists and three blocks and Heimensen had four aces and 14 digs.