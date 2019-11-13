Western Christian wins 'typical' first-round state tournament match

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa -- While the scores made it look like an easy win for Western Christian in the quarterfinals of the Class 2A state tournament on Wednesday at the U.S. Cellular Center, it wasn’t the cleanest of matches for the top-seeded Wolfpack in the 25-19, 25-20, 25-17 win.
At times, the Wolfpack looked dominant and like the favorite in 2A. At other times, the passing wasn’t exactly crisp, leading to .134 hitting percentage, well below Western Christian’s average of .287.
But Western Christian coach Tammi Veerbeek wasn’t worried. This is her 21st year in charge of the Wolfpack and it’s not the first time she’s seen a team at state not have the smoothest first set.
She’s confident her team will bounce back in Thursday’s semifinal, which is at 4 p.m., against Osage.
“It was a typical first round at state I feel like,” Veerbeek said. “I felt like we didn’t play our best volleyball. I feel like we have another level but we did enough to get the win.
“We did enough good things. We had good moments, good runs where we played well and runs where we didn’t play as well. But the key is we are moving on.”
Veerbeek probably didn’t have to tell her players that, either, because they are experienced enough. They knew it wasn’t their cleanest match.
“We can definitely play better. We know we have another level in us,” senior right side hitter Tori Wynja said. “It was the first game. It’s a big court, big atmosphere to get used to. Just getting that first win under the belt is really nice and we knew we had to get those first jitters out of the way and then we were good.”
It started with Western Christian's passing. At times, the first contact wasn't as clean as it needed to be and that slowed things down offensively for the Wolfpack.
“I feel like passing could be a bit (better). We had some moments of great passing and moments where it wasn’t as good,” Veerbeek said. “That’s the first contact. We really emphasize the first contact being a good contact so we can get in our offense and use our balance. There are times we had to scramble but it’s state and (Hudson) knocked off the number two team to get here.”
Two things helped get Western Christian back on track throughout the match - its serving and senior right side hitter Tori Wynja.
Western Christian finished the match with 13 aces. Kooima had five aces and Abby Postma, Olivia Granstra, Wynja, and Madison Vis each had two aces.
“We knew we had to serve tough and I thought that I could use that as a weapon to get them out of system so they couldn’t set their middles,” said Kooima, who also had 16 digs. “We knew if we could stop their middles, we could win. I thought using our serving would get them out of system.”
Late in the third set, the 5-foot-4 Kooima had three straight aces to help Western Christian build an insurmountable lead.
“She’s a great server. She’s a 98 percent server and can get a lot of aces,” Veerbeek said. “We get a lot of points in that rotation. She’s not a very big package but she has some zing to the ball and she’s a great defender for us. We want to score in that rotation and she’s our first server for a reason.”
While Wynja had two aces, she did her most damage from her normal right side position. The senior was the only Wolfpack player to hit over .300 as she had 13 kills on a .409 hitting percentage.
“Tori was on fire,” Veerbeek said. “Not too many teams have that good of a right side hitter. Most teams put their power on the outside or the middle but we have our big swinger on the right. It can throw teams a little bit off. Tori had a big night and that was huge for us.”
Wynja’s kills were key because Hudson tried to slow down middle hitter Macay Van’t Hul, who has 321 kills on the season and was hitting .432 coming into the state tournament.
Van’t Hull did have eight kills but was held to a .125 hitting percentage.
“A lot of people scout us and they see Macay, they know they have to stop her and a lot of the times she has triple blocks or two blocks,” Wynja said. “When we are passing good and Olivia (Granstra) can pass the ball back to me, that’s good and I know I just have to do my best to step up.
"We've got really good balance this year. We don't have one huge hitter that people can zone in on. When we are passing well, it's hard to defend us because you never know where the ball is going to go."
Emma Westphal added six kills and Ally Postma had five kills. Granstra finished with 31 assists.
