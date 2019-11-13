Western Christian wins 'typical' first-round state tournament match

“We knew we had to serve tough and I thought that I could use that as a weapon to get them out of system so they couldn’t set their middles,” said Kooima, who also had 16 digs. “We knew if we could stop their middles, we could win. I thought using our serving would get them out of system.”

Late in the third set, the 5-foot-4 Kooima had three straight aces to help Western Christian build an insurmountable lead.

“She’s a great server. She’s a 98 percent server and can get a lot of aces,” Veerbeek said. “We get a lot of points in that rotation. She’s not a very big package but she has some zing to the ball and she’s a great defender for us. We want to score in that rotation and she’s our first server for a reason.”

While Wynja had two aces, she did her most damage from her normal right side position. The senior was the only Wolfpack player to hit over .300 as she had 13 kills on a .409 hitting percentage.

“Tori was on fire,” Veerbeek said. “Not too many teams have that good of a right side hitter. Most teams put their power on the outside or the middle but we have our big swinger on the right. It can throw teams a little bit off. Tori had a big night and that was huge for us.”