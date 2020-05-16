Western Christian's Levi Vanden Bos commits to South Dakota State football

It was a breakout season for Western Christian junior Levi Vanden Bos.
A season after finishing with 13.5 tackles and one sack, Vanden Bos became a key cog for the Wolfpack, finishing with the most sacks on the team and the second-most tackles.
Then Vanden Bos joined the wrestling program. In his first season of wrestling, Vanden Bos qualified for the district tournament.
Plenty of colleges took notice to Vanden Bos' progression this past season. South Dakota State contacted Vanden Bos in mid-January and later offered the 6'3, 215-pound Vanden Bos. North Dakota, Northern Iowa and South Dakota also contacted Vanden Bos along with a number of NCAA Division II and NAIA programs.
Vanden Bos felt drawn to SDSU, not just because of its football program but also because of certain majors he is interested in.
So before his junior year even ended, Vanden Bos committed to the South Dakota State football program as part of the 2021 recruiting class.
"It's close to home. They spent a lot of time recruiting me and made me feel like family and I have family that goes there," Vanden Bos said. "One major thing, too, that helps is they had a lot of courses that I could major in and not many others offered that. ... Early to mid-January, I sat down with (SDSU assistant coach) Jimmy Rogers and then invited me to junior day. I got up there to visit and it took off from there."
Vanden Bos was also impressed with SDSU's agriculture department.
"I am thinking something in agriculture, pre-vet, animal science or dairy production," Vanden Bos said. "A lot of my coaches preach student before athlete and I took that to heart. I want to get a good education and I want to play football as well."
SDSU's play on the field also played a factor. The Jackrabbits have made the FCS playoffs for the last nine seasons under coach John Stiegelmeier, including two trips to the semifinals. Plus SDSU just had three players signed to NFL rookie contracts, including Sioux Center graduate Christian Rozeboom.
"It's definitely exciting for sure. I am pretty pumped about becoming a Jackrabbit and all they have to offer as a program," Vanden Bos said. "I guess I am just thankful to be where I am at. Not just because of me, but teammates, coaches, family members and God. I am pretty grateful."
It may be early, but Vanden Bos is glad he made his college decision already. Now he can focus on his senior year and his final season with the Western Christian football program.
"A lot of guys are talking about it's early but why wait when you have the decision made already," Vanden Bos said. "I was talking to coaches 24/7 and I didn't want to waste their time and my time. I wanted to focus on my senior year."
Vanden Bos was one of the best players on a Western Christian defense that only allowed more than seven points three times last season as the Wolfpack qualified for the 1A playoffs, finishing with an 8-2 record. Western Christian went 3-6 in 2018.
Vanden Bos led the team with seven sacks and 10 solo tackles for losses. He was second on the team with 47.5 total tackles. He also played on the offensive line for the Wolfpack.
"I knew I could do it but I think it was a combination of good teammates and good coaching to get to where I am," Vanden Bos said. "It definitely started in the offseason, putting in the work in the weight room and me building those relationships with my teammates."
Vanden Bos thought wrestling could help him in the trenches on the football field, so he joined coach Pete Di Pol's program.
Vanden Bos went 16-8 and advanced to the district tournament at 220 pounds while also helping the Wolfpack to the 1A regional dual tournament.
"Wrestling was great for me. Coach DiPol helped me a lot, helped me work on new moves and it worked out a lot with wrestling and football," Vanden Bos said. "I qualified for districts and I lost to a state finalist. I was happy to improve and the whole goal was to get better at football and help the wrestling team out."
Now that he's chosen SDSU, Vanden Bos can focus on the upcoming football season. The Wolfpack did graduate a few key players but Vanden Bos thinks the team can have another successful season.
"I am looking forward to it," Vanden Bos said. "The senior year is important and I am hoping to make some noise and see how far we can get. We lost quite a few guys but we have returning starters and we will get guys up to speed and we will get used to the Friday Night Lights."
