Western Christian's Levi Vanden Bos commits to South Dakota State football

Vanden Bos was one of the best players on a Western Christian defense that only allowed more than seven points three times last season as the Wolfpack qualified for the 1A playoffs, finishing with an 8-2 record. Western Christian went 3-6 in 2018.

Vanden Bos led the team with seven sacks and 10 solo tackles for losses. He was second on the team with 47.5 total tackles. He also played on the offensive line for the Wolfpack.

"I knew I could do it but I think it was a combination of good teammates and good coaching to get to where I am," Vanden Bos said. "It definitely started in the offseason, putting in the work in the weight room and me building those relationships with my teammates."

Vanden Bos thought wrestling could help him in the trenches on the football field, so he joined coach Pete Di Pol's program.

Vanden Bos went 16-8 and advanced to the district tournament at 220 pounds while also helping the Wolfpack to the 1A regional dual tournament.

"Wrestling was great for me. Coach DiPol helped me a lot, helped me work on new moves and it worked out a lot with wrestling and football," Vanden Bos said. "I qualified for districts and I lost to a state finalist. I was happy to improve and the whole goal was to get better at football and help the wrestling team out."