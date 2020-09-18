West's Keavian Hayes brings spark to football team

“Coach just said, ‘Keavian, run the ball,’” Hayes said. “He told me to be ready for it before the game. They called it, and I scored.”

That touchdown was Hayes’ second overall of the season. He came into Thursday’s game with a receiving touchdown, which came in Week 3 against East at Olsen Stadium. Hayes hadn’t had a rushing attempt this season before his touchdown.

“I was gone,” Hayes said. “It was pretty good, it was pretty fun.”

That wasn’t the only big play Hayes made in the game.

Lincoln was driving deep into Wolverines’ territory on its opening drive of the second half, and faced a fourth-and-long from the West 31.

Lynx quarterback Lynnx Brown was targeting a receiver deep for the end zone, but as a defensive back, Hayes was right there to break up the pass to give the Wolverines the ball back.

Hayes has brought the energy every day, which has impressed West quarterback Keenan Hegna, who was hyped up after Hayes’ touchdown.