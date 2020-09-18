West's Keavian Hayes brings spark to football team

SIOUX CITY — Keavian Hayes provided a spark of energy on Thursday night for the West High School football team.
In fact, the Wolverines sophomore has been a major positive in a season where there hasn’t been many.
Hayes scored the Wolverines’ lone touchdown — a 92-yard touchdown with 11 minutes, 30 seconds left in the second quarter — in a 44-7 loss to Council Bluffs Lincoln.
Before the game, West coach Brandon Holmes told Hayes that he might get the chance to run the ball in case the Wolverines needed a quick score.
The Wolverines (0-4) needed something to get going before the end of the half. At the time, West trailed 15-0.
On the kickoff, the Wolverines tried a reverse play to throw off the Lynx, but the Lynx sniffed out the trick play and stopped West at its own 8-yard-line.
Holmes sent out Hayes to take the pistol snap out of the wildcat formation, which before that, the Wolverines didn’t do much in either practice or in games.
When Holmes called out the play, Hayes tried to hide a smile. He was ready to run.
Hayes took the snap, juked a couple of Lynx linemen, and turned to his left in front of his team’s sideline.
Once Hayes found the sideline and evaded the Lynx safeties, he was gone.
“Coach just said, ‘Keavian, run the ball,’” Hayes said. “He told me to be ready for it before the game. They called it, and I scored.”
That touchdown was Hayes’ second overall of the season. He came into Thursday’s game with a receiving touchdown, which came in Week 3 against East at Olsen Stadium. Hayes hadn’t had a rushing attempt this season before his touchdown.
“I was gone,” Hayes said. “It was pretty good, it was pretty fun.”
That wasn’t the only big play Hayes made in the game.
Lincoln was driving deep into Wolverines’ territory on its opening drive of the second half, and faced a fourth-and-long from the West 31.
Lynx quarterback Lynnx Brown was targeting a receiver deep for the end zone, but as a defensive back, Hayes was right there to break up the pass to give the Wolverines the ball back.
Hayes has brought the energy every day, which has impressed West quarterback Keenan Hegna, who was hyped up after Hayes’ touchdown.
“He’s really athletic and he can do whatever he wants,” Hegna said. “It makes things easier, it really does. A lot of people key in on him, and it opens things up for other people. His touchdown brought a lot of energy. We need to capitalize on that energy.
“When he makes a great play, the whole team wants to go out there and make a great play,” Hegna added.
Hegna hopes that the Wolverines can return to practice next week with more energy and effort.
“We need to work harder every day in practice,” Hegna said. “We have to keep pushing. We kept taking steps forward, but this week, we kind of took a step back. Once we get back to going forward, we’ll see where we finish.”
Hegna said that the steps that the Wolverines have been taking include getting more stops on defense and having the offense is pushing the ball up the field.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!