Westwood beats Lawton-Bronson on Tuesday, three days after Eagles beat Rebels

Lawton-Bronson coach Jesse Pottebaum said it was an off-night for his team and he had no explanation for it.

It started with sloppy play in the back row and then the Eagles hitters had too many attacks right into the net, which ended runs throughout the match.

“We gave up a lot of unforced errors and it was tough to recover from, definitely,” Pottebaum said. “It’s just a kink tonight that we couldn’t straighten out and it hurt us. It’s a game where you have to have a short-term memory, whether it’s on the court when you lose a point or you drop a game you were not supposed to drop.”

The Rebels got a well-balanced and consistent attack going offensively.

Coming into Tuesday’s match, Westwood was only hitting .104 on the season and were led by freshman Addy Johnson’s 136 kills on a .172 hitting percentage. Junior Cora Shull followed with 88 kills and senior Briley Pike had 85, but both were hitting under .100 for the season.

Johnson led Westwood’s offense again with 17 kills but it was balanced after her. Shull finished with 10 kills, Pike had five and senior setter Shelby Skinner also had five kills.

Sophomore Jaeden Ferris had a couple of key kills late and junior Mallory Holzerland finished with a few kills.