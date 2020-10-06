Westwood beats Lawton-Bronson on Tuesday, three days after Eagles beat Rebels

SLOAN, Iowa — It was only three days ago when Lawton-Bronson picked up a decisive sweep (21-17, 21-10) over Westwood at the Tri-Center tournament.
Tuesday’s match at Westwood High School produced completely different results, though.
This time, Westwood was able to take advantage of a number of Lawton-Bronson errors, especially on serve-receive as the Rebels defeated the 17-win Eagles 25-15, 25-21, 21-25, 25-18.
Westwood’s ability to control the match against Lawton-Bronson started at the service line with 24 aces and carried over to consistent hitting, something the now 12-6 Rebels haven’t been getting all season.
The only time the Rebels faltered was in the third set as inconsistencies in the game allowed the Eagles (17-5) to hang around for an extra set.
However, Westwood bounced back and picked up a key victory just a couple of weeks before the postseason starts.
“We had been struggling on serve-receive and that’s something we’ve been working hard in practice on,” Westwood coach Rich Lamoureux said. “We seemed to control the serve for the most part tonight. They are a well-coached team and they take advantage of you on serve-receive so we knew that was going. We were prepared for that.
“For the most part, it was trying to be consistent from start to finish. It was good to see that we handled a little bit of pressure here tonight.”
Lawton-Bronson coach Jesse Pottebaum said it was an off-night for his team and he had no explanation for it.
It started with sloppy play in the back row and then the Eagles hitters had too many attacks right into the net, which ended runs throughout the match.
“We gave up a lot of unforced errors and it was tough to recover from, definitely,” Pottebaum said. “It’s just a kink tonight that we couldn’t straighten out and it hurt us. It’s a game where you have to have a short-term memory, whether it’s on the court when you lose a point or you drop a game you were not supposed to drop.”
The Rebels got a well-balanced and consistent attack going offensively.
Coming into Tuesday’s match, Westwood was only hitting .104 on the season and were led by freshman Addy Johnson’s 136 kills on a .172 hitting percentage. Junior Cora Shull followed with 88 kills and senior Briley Pike had 85, but both were hitting under .100 for the season.
Johnson led Westwood’s offense again with 17 kills but it was balanced after her. Shull finished with 10 kills, Pike had five and senior setter Shelby Skinner also had five kills.
Sophomore Jaeden Ferris had a couple of key kills late and junior Mallory Holzerland finished with a few kills.
“We needed to use all of our hitters. We knew we had to get all of our hitters involved in the game,” Lamoureux said. “We had a couple of girls that had high hitting percentages tonight. To see Addy get the number of kills that she had, she did limit the number of errors, so she was able to find the court.
“We had other players that maybe didn’t have a lot of kills but they had key ones. They weren’t all power ones, either. They were finding the court or hitting off the block.”
The Rebels had a 7-6 lead in the first set when Pike went back to the service line. She rattled off five aces during a 7-0 run to put Westwood up 14-6.
The Eagles had trouble with their serve-receive for the entire set. The Rebels finished with nine aces in the first set en route to a 25-15 victory.
By the end of the match, Westwood finished with 24 aces. Johnson had a team-high seven, Skinner had five and Pike had five.
“We had a lot of aces and that takes a lot of pressure off when the other team is making those mistakes,” Lamoureux said. “We served pretty well for the game.”
Westwood went on a 10-2 run early in the first set with freshman Johnson putting down five kills during it for an 11-4 lead.
The Rebels led 24-18 when the Eagles tried to put together a late run. Lawton-Bronson scored three straight points until a service error gave Westwood the 25-21 victory.
The third set was back-and-forth and was tied at 21. But three attack errors by the Rebels along with an ace by Kendra Horsley kept the match alive for Lawton-Bronson with a 25-21 victory.
Lawton-Bronson had a 14-12 lead in the fourth when Westwood took control. The Rebels went on a 14-4 run, taking advantage of Eagle errors and key back-row play, for the 25-18 victory.
“We knew from the beginning of the season that this would be a big game,” Lamoureux said. “We predicted them to be one of the top teams in the conference and we looked forward to this one since it was home for us.
“It was a nice win to have.”
