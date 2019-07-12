SLOAN, Iowa — The Westwood High School softball team needed every run it could score to complete a memorable comeback on Friday night.
The Rebels' 15-14 win in a Class 1A regional semifinal resembled a football score and there weren’t many dull moments in the game.
Sam Burkhart hit a game-winning single with two outs that allowed the Rebels to advance to Monday’s regional final.
Burkhart admitted she was nervous as she walked to the plate, but also knew she had to be patient.
Wolverines pitcher Bailey Tjossem surrendered four walks in the inning and that included an intentional walk with Burkhart waiting in the hole.
Burkhart got ahead in the count as Westwood had the bases loaded, and she saw a pitch she liked and drove it into centerfield for the win.
“I just knew I had to at least get it in play,” Burkhart said. “I hoped I could hit it somewhere and we all could make it around.”
As courtesy runner Jaeden Farris crossed the plate to score the winning run, every Rebels player — and fans — leaped up and down to celebrate an improbable comeback.
“Boy, that’s a crazy game,” Westwood coach Dan Thompson said. “We kept fighting and fighting.”
However, it was South O’Brien that got the scoring started.
The Wolverines started things off with six runs in the first two innings.
In the first inning, South O’Brien sparked with a four-run rally thanks to a two-run triple by Jordan Nieuwenhuis and then a two-out RBI triple from Liz Maurer.
Sydney Struve then hit a two-run home run in the second inning to give the Wolverines an early cushion.
That is, until the Westwood bats got hot on a balmy evening.
Westwood scored three in the second inning on two hits and took advantage of two Wolverines errors.
The Rebels then scored twice on an RBI groundout by Brenna Pike, then Aryanna DeRoin scored on an error committed by then-Wolverines pitcher Sydney Struve.
Struve pitched the third inning after Bailey Tjossem started the game.
South O’Brien coach Heather Struve admitted Sydney Struve wasn’t comfortable pitching on Westwood’s clay circle.
“She couldn’t push off very well,” Heather Struve said.
After the Rebels scored their three third-inning runs, Heather Struve went back to Tjossem, and she finished the final four innings.
“Bailey kept it around the zone like we wanted,” Heather Struve said. “It was kind of our plan to go to Bailey, then Syd, and back to Bailey (to finish the game).”
The Rebels welcomed Tjossem to the circle by scoring five times in the fourth inning.
The big hit of the inning came from Burkhart, too, as she hit a bases-clearing triple.
Westwood also scored thrice in the sixth.
“We’ve scored a lot of runs in a lot of games,” Thompson said. “We has a lot of chances left, so we had to keep going.”
DEFENSE A PROBLEM: Neither team played clean defense in the game.
The Rebels committed four errors while the Wolverines committed three. South O'Brien's defense also misjudged a couple fly balls, including the three-run triple by Burkhart in the fifth inning.
Heather Struve pointed to the team's defense as the reason South O'Brien lost.
"We did not play defense like we did all year," Struve said. "We had more errors tonight than we had in three or four games. It's a letdown. I think we were expecting a lot more of ourselves."
MARTIAN ON THE MOUND: Once the Wolverines put a four-spot on the board in the first inning, Rebels pitcher Katelyn Martian knew she had to roll with the punches.
She didn't expect to allow 14 runs on Friday night, but with her teammates' support — and drinking water in the dugout — Martian got through.
"That was an intense game, and that did not come easy," Martian said. "They're a very good hitting team, and they showed that tonight. It was hard, it was hot and they were hitting the gaps."