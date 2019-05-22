There's plenty of hardware up for grabs at the three boys state golf meets and Siouxland area teams hope to be in the mix for all three titles.
Spencer and Spirit Lake lead the area teams in Class 3A at Lakeside Golf Course in Fort Dodge, Sioux Center will compete in 2A at the American Legion Memorial Golf Course in Marshalltown and Westwood, Harris-Lake Park and Newell-Fonda are at the 1A tournament at Westwood Golf Course in Newton.
All three state meets start on Thursday and conclude on Friday.
Spencer is looking to send long-time coach Steve Bomgaars out on a high note. After 31 years, Bomgaars is stepping down after the season. It's the 11th team he's brought to state and the sixth one in the last 11 seasons. It is the second season in a row at state for Spencer.
Spencer's performance throughout the season should have the Tigers primed to compete for the 3A title. The Tigers lost to Nevada at the district meet and Nevada is the only team that has a lower 18-hole scoring average in 3A than Spencer - 305.4 to 309.14.
"We've had a great year. These guys have been to state last year and five of the six are seniors so I don't think we are going to be as in awe of the pageantry of the state tournament," Bomgaars said. "I think on paper, we feel like we have as good of a shot as anyone. I like the fact that we have great experience at the top of the lineup."
Nevada, Pella and Central DeWitt should all be in the mix. All of those teams have 18-hole averages of 312 or below. Spirit Lake goes into the state meet with a 318.75 18-hole average. MOC-Floyd Valley's Justin Schipper and Kyle Christy will both compete at state as individuals.
The Tigers are led by senior Ezra Meyer, who has been the team's No. 1 throughout the season. He has an 18-hole average of 76.14. He's had plenty of competition for that spot on his own team as senior Colin Slattery is the No. 2 with a 77.43 average. Three more seniors are in Spencer's top six and all three have averages under 80 - Chase Hough (79.43), Connor Moret (79.71) and Michael Storey (79.71). Sophomore Jagaar Halverson rounds out the top six with an 83.14.
"We have kids throughout the lineup that can break 80 and they've done that throughout the course of the year. So the depth of the team and the experience are two real strengths," Bomgaars said. "We feel like we can have a low score coming out of any part of our order."
In 1A, Westwood had the lowest score out of all of the teams at districts with a 308. That's helped Westwood put together the lowest 18-hole average going to the state meet at 324.33.
The Rebels have four golfers back from last season's state meet team and first-year coach Tom Thompson thinks they can be among the mix of teams competing for the title.
"We are capable of putting good scores together and I think we know we are good enough that if we put two days together that we will be right up there battling it out," Thompson said. "We are looking at it as a wide open race. If we can shoot our average, that will put us in the mix. The kids have made it a great first year. They are competitive kids that like to go out and compete."
The Rebels top six is made up of one senior, three juniors and two sophomores. Junior Sam Miller has grabbed ahold of the No. 1 spot with an 18-hole average of 77 and a nine-hole average of 38.88.
"He likes to complete and they all like to compete. He goes into every tournament thinking he can win it and he will do that at state," Thompson said. "When he plays with the best kids, he plays better because he likes the competition. I see him playing well at state."
Junior Carter Copple (81.67), senior Jaxson Lutt (83), sophomore Andrew Johnson (85.33), junior Eddie Dandurand (89.67) and sophomore Jacob Leonard (96.67) round out Westwood's top six.
"It's never been the same four guys, there is always someone stepping up for us," Thompson said. "Carter has been great in that two-spot and he's figuring out that he's very good."
Harris-Lake Park is right behind the Rebels in 18-hole average in 1A at 325.67. After coming on last season, the Wolves are still a young team without a senior on their roster. The Wolves are experiencing a late-season surge after winning the War Eagle Conference title and the district title.
"We are right there. We are peaking at the right time and the scores are getting down there. I feel if we play our game, we can be there on the last day," Harris-Lake Park Tyler Vaudt said. "We have a deep team. It's a lot of fun to coach these guys. We've had a fun time competing against each other. They love playing with great teams and see where they stack up."
Exira-EHK should be in the mix for the state title, too. Newell-Fonda goes in with an 18-hole average of 338.33.
Sophomore Lucas Gunderson leads the Wolves with an 80.33 scoring average and junior Adrian Martin is right there with him with an 80.67 and junior Isaac Ihnen is averaging 81.67. Freshman Braydan Perkins (84.67) and sophomores Brody Sohn (90.33) and Jaxson Heikens (92) round out the top six.
"We have six guys we can lean on," Vaudt said. "When we were back doing lessons, they were on the course in 40-degree weather and Lucas right away last year as a freshman, he's a natural leader. That's really helped. We know he is going to give us a score. Even when he's not playing his best, he's still scoring."
Sioux Center goes into the 2A state meet with a 331.50 18-hole average but have only played two 18-hole tournaments. West Branch, Des Moines Christian and Kuemper Catholic should be in the mix for the state title.
Senior Freddy Bullock leads the Warriors with a 72 18-hole average. Juniors Marshall Schuiteman (85.5), Austin Faber (86) and Trey Peterson (97.5) along with senior Jackson Stander (88) and sophomore Wileam Cam (112) round out the team's top six.
"We have a horse and Freddy can shoot part on any given day and we've seen that from the other guys," Sioux Center coach Tod Arends said. "I am just really happy for Freddy and for the kids. To have the opportunity to represent Northwest Iowa is a tremendous accomplishment. We will have fun down there and see where the scores fall."
Boyden-Hull's Drew Van Roekel and Okoboji's Jamison Helmers will compete as individuals in 2A.