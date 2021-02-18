What can fans and athletes expect during Nebraska state wrestling?

Other changes have been made to crowd size and ticket sales.

The crowd size will be cut to just under half, toabout 6,500 spectators, said Ron Higdon, assistant director of the Nebraska School Activities Association. In previous years, up to 14,000 attendees would attend the semifinals.

And because the event is expected to draw more than 1,000 attendees, the NSAA had to submit a plan to the Douglas County Health Department for approval.

Tickets, which fans could purchase individually in past years, are now being sold only in pods of two, four and six. Seats between each grouping will be blocked off to allow for social distancing, Higdon said.

Tickets, which went on sale in mid-January, are good only for the session they are purchased for, Higdon said. As of Monday, more than 30,000 tickets had been sold. All tickets are electronic.

In a typical year, 10 mats would be on the floor to start the tournament. That’s been cut down to six this year. Subsequent sessions will be cut to four mats, followed by two mats for the finals.

The facility will be cleared between sessions for cleaning and disinfecting.