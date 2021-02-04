Where's your team going?: A look at IHSAA, IGHSAU postseason basketball brackets

Logan-Magnolia got the other first-round bye in the region, meaning if chalk plays out, the Panthers will see Lo-Ma in the state qualifying game.

Region 7: This region included 12 teams in the Siouxland area. MMCRU received the lone bye in the pod, and the Royals will await the winner of George-Little Rock and Harris-Lake Park. The Mustangs and Wolves will play at G-LR next Thursday.

Siouxland Christian got a first-round home game, and the Eagles will play on Thursday against Woodbury Central.

Storm Lake St. Mary’s hosts GTRA in the first round while the winner of that contest will play in Storm Lake against the winner of Remsen St. Mary’s and Gehlen Catholic.

The Hawks and Jays are playing in Remsen at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 11.

Also, on that night, Westwood hosts Trinity Christian and Whiting hosts Akron-Westfield, both games tipping off at 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Region 7: Central Lyon received the top seed in the region, and the Lions also got a first-round bye.

With that bye, the Lions await the play-in game winner between West Sioux and Western Christian. The Wolfpack hosts that play-in game at 7 p.m. on Feb. 13.