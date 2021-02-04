Where's your team going?: A look at IHSAA, IGHSAU postseason basketball brackets

The Iowa High School Athletic Association and the Iowa HIgh School Girls Athletic Union released its small-school class brackets on Wednesday and Thursday.
The boys association revealed district and substate games for Class 1A and Class 2A. The IGHSAU turned out its regional brackets for Class 1A, 2A and 3A.
The winners from each boys’ district goes into the substate round, and the winners of those substate rounds go to the state tournament.
On the girls’ side, each winner of a region clinches a spot to the state tournament.
The playoffs start next week already.
Here’s a region-by-region and district-by-district look at where the area schools land.
Girls basketball
Class 1A
Region 2: Newell-Fonda received the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye. The Mustangs, ranked second in the state, will see the winner between Fort Dodge St. Edmond and Ankeny Christian in their first playoff game.
Newell-Fonda also hosts a regional semifinal.
The Mustangs were scheduled to play Class 3A No. 1 Cherokee on Thursday night but that game was canceled,
Region 4: Third-ranked Kingsley-Pierson earned a No. 1 bye, and it’ll await the winner of Boyer Valley against River Valley, which plays next Thursday night in Dunlap.
Logan-Magnolia got the other first-round bye in the region, meaning if chalk plays out, the Panthers will see Lo-Ma in the state qualifying game.
Region 7: This region included 12 teams in the Siouxland area. MMCRU received the lone bye in the pod, and the Royals will await the winner of George-Little Rock and Harris-Lake Park. The Mustangs and Wolves will play at G-LR next Thursday.
Siouxland Christian got a first-round home game, and the Eagles will play on Thursday against Woodbury Central.
Storm Lake St. Mary’s hosts GTRA in the first round while the winner of that contest will play in Storm Lake against the winner of Remsen St. Mary’s and Gehlen Catholic.
The Hawks and Jays are playing in Remsen at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 11.
Also, on that night, Westwood hosts Trinity Christian and Whiting hosts Akron-Westfield, both games tipping off at 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Region 7: Central Lyon received the top seed in the region, and the Lions also got a first-round bye.
With that bye, the Lions await the play-in game winner between West Sioux and Western Christian. The Wolfpack hosts that play-in game at 7 p.m. on Feb. 13.
The winner between the Falcons and Wolfpack against the Lions is on Feb. 16.
There’s one other play-in game in this region, and it involves Boyden-Hull traveling up to Rock Valley to face the Rockets. That game is also at 7 p.m. on Feb. 13.
That winner faces Sibley-Ocheyedan on Feb. 16.
The Sioux Central Rebels also received a go-ahead to the quarterfinals, and they’ll head to Emmetsburg to play the E-Hawks on Feb. 13.
Region 8: West Monona, Hinton and Ridge View are among the three teams to automatically advance to the quarterfinals.
Treynor got the first-round bye in this pod, and it’ll host the winner between Lawton-Bronson and Missouri Valley. That play-in game is in Lawton at 7 p.m. on Feb. 13.
MVAOCOU plays Tri-Center in the second play-in game in the regional, and the third is between South O’Brien and Alta-Aurelia.
The Spartans and Blackhawks play one another in a quarterfinal game, with the game being held in Onawa at 7 p.m. on Feb. 16.
Ridge View, which received a bye, awaits the winner between the Wolverines and Warriors.
Class 3A
Region 1: No. 1-ranked Cherokee is the lone area team in this pod. There are no byes here, but the Braves hold the top seed.
Their first game is at home at 7 p.m., Feb. 13, against Carroll Kuemper Catholic.
Region 2: Unity Christian got the first seed in this pod, and even though the Knights didn’t get a bye, they’ll play Algona on Feb. 13 at 7 p.m. at home.
Region 6: All eight teams are local, and West Lyon took the top seed among the Siouxland region.
West Lyon hosts Okoboji on Feb. 13; MOC-Floyd Valley hosts Sheldon; Bishop Heelan travels to Ida Grove to face OABCIG and Sioux Center hosts Spirit Lake.
The two semifinal games will be played on Feb. 17 at West Lyon and O’Gorman Fieldhouse in Sioux City.
Seedings and brackets for Classes 4A and 5A have not been released yet.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Class 1A
District 1: Remsen St. Mary’s earned a first-round bye, and the Hawks will await the winner between George-Little Rock and Storm Lake St. Mary’s.
South O’Brien hosts Harris-Lake Park in another quarterfinal on Feb. 15, while that same night, Newell-Fonda hosts MMCRU.
Trinity Christian travels to Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn for a boys quarterfinal, also on Feb. 15.
The district championship game will be at 7 p.m. on Feb. 23 at Sioux City East.
District 2: Gehlen Catholic gets a first-round bye, and the Jays will play against the winner between Whiting and Akron-Westfield. The Westerners are hosting the play-in game.
The other three Feb. 15 district quarterfinals are: Siouxland Christian at Kingsley-Pierson, Westwood at Woodbury Central and Lawton-Bronson at River Valley.
The district final is Feb. 23, played at Bishop Heelan’s O’Gorman Fieldhouse.
District 16: West Monona plays a first-round game against Heartland Christian, with the winner playing at Council Bluffs St. Albert on Feb. 15.
Class 2A
District 1: OABCIG got the first-round bye, and the Falcons will play whoever wins between Kuemper Catholic and Manson-Northwest Webster.
Ridge View is also in that pod, facing Missouri Valley in a Feb. 15 first-round game.
District 2: Top-ranked Boyden-Hull — as well as Unity Christian — picked up first-round byes.
The Comets and Knights will play a Siouxland squad in the quarterfinals.
Boyden-Hull awaits the winner between West Sioux and Hinton while Cherokee and MVAOCOU will battle to earn the right to play Unity.
District final locations have not been set yet.
District 3: Western Christian and Rock Valley are already in the state semifinals.
The two play-in games before that are: Sheldon at Central Lyon and Sibley-Ocheyedan at West Lyon.
District 4: Spirit Lake and Alta-Aurelia are the top-2 teams in the district, and both teams have earned a trip to the district semifinals.
The Indians will face the winner between Okoboji vs. Emmetsburg, then the Warriors play the winner between Pocahontas vs. Sioux Central.