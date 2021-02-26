Winnebago girls stun No. 2 Malcolm to reach state for first time since 1990

MALCOLM, Neb. — Treivan Bear always has — check that, had — one instruction for his Winnebago High School girls basketball team.

Shoot less than 20 threes a game, and the wins will follow.

But this group of players loved to shoot from long range, so Bear, about a handful of games ago, had a change of philosophy.

“I gave them the green light to shoot from there on out,” he said. “And we’ve been on a winning streak ever since.

"Maybe I should have done it earlier."

Later worked, too.

The Indians, the No. 16 seed in Friday’s district round, drained 10 three-pointers to stun No. 2-rated and No. 1-seeded Malcolm 51-49 in the C1-1 district final at Malcolm High School. Winnebago (15-10), which has won six straight, is headed to its first state tournament since 1990.

“I’m speechless right now,” Bear said. “Trying to catch my breath, honestly.”

That’s understandable considering how this one finished.