Winnebago keeps Cinderella run going with win over Grand Island Central Catholic in quarterfinals

Bear could sense his team was trying to fight through some nervous energy early. He told the players to treat it like any other game.

"It was very nerve-wracking, especially during warmups and seeing the crowd coming," said Deal, who finished with 16 points.

But Winnebago settled in and answered with a 15-1 run. Deal played a big part in the surge, scoring nine points in the second quarter. Her three-point play gave the Indians a 17-16 lead.

Junior Alyssa Wilson, who had 15 points on five threes, helped GICC regain the lead at 43-41 on a three-pointer with 3:25 remaining.

But like it did against Malcolm in the second half, Winnebago showed it has a resilient group of players, and they're not afraid of the big moments.

Deal scored near the basket to tie the game at 41-41 with 1 minute remaining, and then on GICC’s ensuing possession, sophomore Sylvia Valentino got a steal and scored on a layup to give Winnebago the lead for good.

"We’ve been in that situation where we were down and there’s only a couple seconds left," Valentino said. "We always fight through and that’s what I had to do. I just had to push for my team because I knew we wanted it."