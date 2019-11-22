Winner volleyball sweeps Elk Point-Jefferson in SDHSAA Class A consolation
0 comments
S.D. STATE VOLLEYBALL TOURNEY

Winner volleyball sweeps Elk Point-Jefferson in SDHSAA Class A consolation

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Elk Point-Jefferson High School volleyball team lost its second match of the state tournament Friday, as the Huskies fell 25-15, 25-23 and 25-15 to Winner at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. 

Kenna Curry and Riley Donnelly each had seven kills in the loss, while Sophia Giorgio had 16 assists. 

Donnelly had 20 digs, Giorgio had 11 and Katelyn Chytka 14. 

Gracie Holmes ended up with 10 digs. 

Alyssa Chytka had two aces. 

Morgan Hammerbeck was Winner's leading hitter with 19 kills and Ellie Brozik had 15. 

The Huskies will play in the seventh-place match at 9 a.m. Saturday against the loser of Groton Area vs. Madison. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Sign up for our Sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
OABCIG advances to first-ever state title game
High School

OABCIG advances to first-ever state title game

  • Updated

“When you pass the ball as much as we do, obviously you aren’t going to complete every single one,” said quarterback Cooper DeJean, who had more than 400 passing yards, four passing touchdowns and one rushing score. “We just had to adjust.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News