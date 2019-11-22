Winner volleyball sweeps Elk Point-Jefferson in SDHSAA Class A consolation

RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Elk Point-Jefferson High School volleyball team lost its second match of the state tournament Friday, as the Huskies fell 25-15, 25-23 and 25-15 to Winner at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
Kenna Curry and Riley Donnelly each had seven kills in the loss, while Sophia Giorgio had 16 assists.
Donnelly had 20 digs, Giorgio had 11 and Katelyn Chytka 14.
Gracie Holmes ended up with 10 digs.
Alyssa Chytka had two aces.
Morgan Hammerbeck was Winner's leading hitter with 19 kills and Ellie Brozik had 15.
The Huskies will play in the seventh-place match at 9 a.m. Saturday against the loser of Groton Area vs. Madison.