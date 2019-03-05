DES MOINES | Winterset has become the “darling” of the Class 3A state boys basketball tournament.
Easton Darling, an aggressive 6-foot junior guard, scored 14 of his game-high 22 points in the first half while leading the unranked Huskies to a 59-54 upset over second-seeded Sergeant Bluff-Luton Tuesday afternoon at Wells Fargo Arena.
Winners of eight straight, Winterset (17-6) set the tone for the stunner in the first half. Darling, who topped 20 points for the 12th time this season, was the offensive leader for a squad that shot 52.2 percent in the first half and finished the game at 51 percent.
Defense was also strong for the Huskies in the first half. Younger and smaller than the Sergeant Bluff-Luton team that was playing in its third straight 3A state tournament, Winterset held the Missouri River Activities Conference’s third-place team to just 25 percent shooting (6 of 24) in the game’s first 16 minutes and 33 percent for the game.
“We had to contain their shooters,” said Darling. “(Sergeant Bluff-Luton) has a bunch of shooters from the outside. We believed our zone could deter that. We had to be aggressive (offensively). It’s hard to shoot at the Well. We just stayed aggressive the whole game.
“A lot of it is for us is just believing. A lot of people don’t believe we can be here, but we do. It’s been really fun.”
Winterset, which edged a strong 18-5 Denison-Schleswig squad 51-48 in the substate final, also scored six points off turnovers in the first half en route to improving its season record against state-qualifying teams to 3-2.
Daniel Wright, a 6-foot-8 junior, scored 18 points for Sergeant Bluff-Luton (20-4) and came within a rebound of posting his 12th double-double of the season. Briar Cliff University basketball recruit Conner Groves tallied 14 points in the last game of his career while senior classmate Sam DeMoss ended with 10 points for Coach Adam Vander Schaaf’s squad.
Scoreless in the first half, Groves tallied six points in the third quarter as the Warriors closed within 30-28. However, back-to-back three-point field goals 31 seconds apart from Darling and 5-11 freshman Dawson Forgy was part of a 10-0 run that re-established the Huskies.
“They made it really hard for us to get open shots,” said Groves, who finished his career with 1,058 points. “Our shots weren’t falling. The first half didn’t go our way. The second half, we knew we had to do something. We came out with more energy, got a good run and came back within two points, but credit (Winterset), they shot well and got back up by 10.
“There was nothing we could have done there. Sometimes in a state tournament, a team catches fire. It is what it is. I thought our team did well in the second half to get back into it.”
Groves hit a pair of fourth-quarter treys that trimmed a 48-34 deficit to single digits. DeMoss pulled the Warriors within seven points twice, the second time grabbing an offensive rebound that set up Wright’s inside basket to make it a 54-47 game.
Wright’s shot in the paint in the closing seconds marked the second time Sergeant Bluff-Luton came within five. He’ll join classmate Fitzgerald and 6-7 sophomore Jake Layman as returning starters next season for possibly another run as well as a lesson learned from the loss that snapped a 13-winning streak.
“I think one thing we can take away from today’s game, everybody here can play and we knew that,” said Wright. “You have to bring your ‘A’ game every second otherwise you’re not going to able to win. Today, we didn’t have it for 32 minutes.”
Vander Schaaf has guided the three state tournament teams to a combined 52 wins. He looked at Winterset’s defense as the main factor.
“We had been working on (Winterset’s) zone all week in practice,” said Vander Schaaf. “They do such a good job with it, it’s hard to replicate their activity in practice. We saw it many times on tape. Obviously, it was something we were aware of. We were hoping to do better than some of the teams they have beaten.
“In the end, it fell the same way. They got deflections and they got easy baskets. That was the difference in the game.”
