Without starting quarterback, Remsen St. Mary's still advances to Cedar Falls

In practice, Bunkers was completing most of his passes throughout the week, and Harpenau, as well as the other Hawks, were giving him praise and encouragement leading up.

“All these guys, they’re such great leaders,” Bunkers said. “They told me I could do it and helped me get through it. I’m very thankful for such great leaders helping me every day.”

Bunkers got the Hawks on the board on their opening drive. The Hawks went 59 yards on 12 plays to start out the game, and Bunkers won a foot race to the far-side pylon for the first score of the game with 4 minutes, 58 seconds left in the first quarter.

Before that drive, Remsen St. Mary’s stopped Fremont-Mills just before it got to its red zone.

Bunkers didn’t want to take credit for his two touchdown passes since his receivers made good plays on the two point-producing plays.

The first one came in the final minute of the first half. The Hawks had started their drive in F-M territory.

After two run plays that moved the ball six yards, Bunkers was ready to throw the ball.

On third-and-4 from the F-M 24, Bunkers took the shotgun snap and took a second to assess what the defense was giving him.

