COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa | Miley Prine scored 18 points Saturday afternoon while leading Bennington’s girls basketball team to a 51-41 win over West during the Jennie Mac Shootout at the Mid-American Center.
Bennington, a Nebraska team which competes in Class B, jumped to a 16-11 lead and continued their advantage over the Wolverines. Kylie John added 10 for Bennington, which increased its lead to 26-19 at halftime, though West pulled within 38-32 heading into the game’s final eight minutes.
Hope Wagner scored 10 points and grabbed nine rebounds for West (5-8). Nia Moore added nine points and seven rebounds.
West shot just 27.4 percent in the loss.
The Wolverines will seek to end a two-game losing streak when they host East in a Missouri River Activities Conference game Monday night.