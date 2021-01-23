Woodbury Central boys basketball team continues remarkable turnaround

Dallas Kluender led the way with 18 points and nine rebounds.

The game came down to the final seconds. Ridge View, which suffered its first conference loss, had the ball with six seconds left, but turned it over.

Ridge View rallied from a 42-33 deficit at the end of the third quarter, but never could take the lead.

Woodbury Central’s Cane Schmitt made the second of two free throws with 23.9 seconds left, giving his team a 55-51 lead.

The Wildcats got the ball back with 17 seconds left, but committed a turnover. Ridge View’s Kole Winkel was then fouled while shooting a 3-pointer and converted two of three free throws with 12.7 seconds remaining.

Another miscue allowed Ridge View a final chance to tie or take the lead.

“Our boys just fought throughout the whole game,” Wilkerson said. “Alex (Warnke) has their team playing real well and I told our guys that it was going to be a battle back and forth, but we decided to play together. Our guys made the right decisions at the right times.”