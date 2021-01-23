Woodbury Central boys basketball team continues remarkable turnaround

MOVILLE, Iowa — Woodbury Central put the finishing touches on a remarkable turnaround, closing its regular season with a 55-53 boys basketball victory over Ridge View on Friday night.
The Wildcats — winners of a combined seven games the last two seasons — wrapped up the regular season knowing they still have a chance at a conference championship.
Woodbury Central, 11-6 overall after winning only three games all of last season, finished 8-1 in the Western Valley Conference.
It is tied with OABCIG in the win column, pending the outcome of a makeup game between OABCIG and Ridge View on Monday.
“We told Ridge View we would be cheering for them on Monday,” said Coach Josh Wilkerson, who has orchestrated the Woodbury Central reversal of fortunes.
“We’ve been playing as a team,” said Woodbury Central senior Gaige Heissel. “We’re ‘we’. Carter Bleil took himself out of the game at the end tonight, so for us to win it was a ‘we’. We’ve just been coming together. It’s ‘we’ before ‘me’.”
Heissel, an undersized 5-10 forward, contributed mightily with 14 points and seven rebounds as the Wildcats won for the sixth time in their last eight games.
Dallas Kluender led the way with 18 points and nine rebounds.
The game came down to the final seconds. Ridge View, which suffered its first conference loss, had the ball with six seconds left, but turned it over.
Ridge View rallied from a 42-33 deficit at the end of the third quarter, but never could take the lead.
Woodbury Central’s Cane Schmitt made the second of two free throws with 23.9 seconds left, giving his team a 55-51 lead.
The Wildcats got the ball back with 17 seconds left, but committed a turnover. Ridge View’s Kole Winkel was then fouled while shooting a 3-pointer and converted two of three free throws with 12.7 seconds remaining.
Another miscue allowed Ridge View a final chance to tie or take the lead.
“Our boys just fought throughout the whole game,” Wilkerson said. “Alex (Warnke) has their team playing real well and I told our guys that it was going to be a battle back and forth, but we decided to play together. Our guys made the right decisions at the right times.”
Woodbury Central scored the final seven points of the first quarter to pull withon 12-11, then went on a 9-0 run in the second quarter, breaking at half with a 25-19 advantage.
Kluender, a 6-2 junior, scored nine of his game-high 18 points in the third quarter. Heissel had all but three of his points in the second half, working his way underneath for several key baskets.
Bo Clausen had 13 points and Caleb Kistenmacher and Cade Harriman 12 each for Ridge View, which had won seven of its previous eight games.
“Our kids really like playing together,” Wilkerson said. “I’ve been out (ill) this week and missed two games, but these boys have been messaging me, asking what they need to do to get better.
“That’s the nice thing, they’re looking to get better. We know these games are going to prepare us for districts.”
The district pairings came out this week and Woodbury Central has drawn state-ranked Remsen St. Mary’s as its first foe.
First, though, is the upcoming Western Valley Conference tournament, where both Woodbury Central and Ridge View should be hosting opening-round games.
