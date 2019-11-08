Woodbury Central comes back from 17 down to advance to the Dome

TRAER, Iowa -- For the better part of three quarters Friday night, Class A's third-ranked North Tama Redhawks, were rolling toward a date in the semifinals next week as they held a 23-6 edge over Woodbury Central.

Over the final 13 minutes of the game, the Wildcats flipped the Redhawks season and scored 28 unanswered points for a 34-23 come-from-behind victory and it will be the Wildcats making the trip to Cedar Falls next week.

North Tama (10-1) had a slow start to the game as a muffed punt on one possession, followed by a bad snap on another punt, led to a 6-0 deficit early in the second quarter.

The Redhawks snapped out of their funk for the next 15 minutes piling up three scores and taking what seemed to be a comfortable lead.

Tayten Payne began the three score run with a 57-yard pitch and catch from quarterback Gabe Kopriva, then Skyler Staker bulled across the goal line from nine yards out to add to the Redhawks lead as they carried a 15-6 advantage into the half.

The Redhawks looked as if they had punched their ticket to the next round as Luke Pennell pulled in a 30-yard pass from Staker to build a 23-6 lead.

Things went south from there.

