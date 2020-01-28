Woodbury Central girls claim Western Valley title

MOVILLE, Iowa – Lindsie Graff picked a good time to have the best basketball game of her career.
The Woodbury Central High School junior point guard – averaging 8.6 points per game – poured in 26 points here Tuesday night as the Wildcats clinched the Western Valley Conference regular-season title with a 63-47 victory over Kingsley-Pierson.
Kingsley-Pierson (12-4) came into the game – originally scheduled for Jan. 17 but postponed because of bad weather – as the higher-ranked team, holding down the No. 9 spot in the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Class 1A rankings.
But No. 12 Woodbury Central (15-2) took command midway through the second quarter and closed out an unbeaten regular-season conference slate with a 9-0 mark.
The stars for both teams did their part, with Maddie Paulsen scoring 23 points for Woodbury Central and Jayde Barto 21 for K-P. However, the 5-foot-5 Graff made 10 of 13 shots, including four 3-pointers.
“It was a huge night, it’s been a while since we’ve beaten them and if feels good,” Graff said. “It finally feels good to be as one and play together.”
Much of the attention – and rightly so – was paid to Paulsen, a Kirkwood College recruit averaging 22.5 points per game. But Graff made the Panthers pay with her deadeye performance from long range.
“We told our team that we would leave no doubt,” Graff said. “We would go and play our game and have fun and be one. We’re all proud of each other for it.”
Woodbury Central’s last regular-season Western Valley crown came during the 2013-14 season when it tied for the title en route to a state tournament berth.
The talented squads battled to a 14-14 tie after one quarter. Kingsley-Pierson took its final lead of the game at the 5:45 mark of the second quarter when Barto made the second of two free throws, 20-19.
Paulsen then ignited a 9-0 run with a basket and capped the spurt with a 3-pointer, giving the Wildcats a 28-20 advantage. K-P trimmed an eventual nine-point deficit to 33-29 at halftime, but Woodbury Central outscored the Wildcats 11-4 in the third quarter.
“Our defense really showed up tonight,” Paulsen said. “We worked on a lot of defense in practice and that really showed in the game, stopping them and forcing them into turnovers they don’t usually make. One of our goals was to be conference champs and we did it.”
The Wildcats limited K-P to just one basket in the third quarter, which ended at 44-33. The momentum carried over into the fourth quarter.
“We knew we would have to make sure to stop (Delaney) Iseminger from hitting some threes and we did a pretty good job of that,” Woodbury Central Coach Matt Jenness said. “Barto had a great game but we knew if we limited offensive rebounds and didn’t let them get in transition we’d have a shot.”
Jenness isn’t sure how long it’s been since Woodbury Central has gone through a conference season without a loss.
“We start every year with that goal so it’s really fun to see these girls work hard and achieve that goal," Jenness said. "It was great to see that out of that kid (Graff), she does everything. She plays defense, she loves taking charges and takes care of the ball for us. It was fun to see her get into the scoring column like that and it was huge for us tonight.”
Camrin Baird, the only other Woodbury Central player averaging double figures (11.1 ppg.) got into early foul trouble and finished with seven points.
“We’ll let them enjoy this, but we’ve got the conference tournament coming up so we’ll probably see those guys again,” Jenness said. “Northwest Iowa is loaded, especially in 1A, but we feel like we’re battle-tested and we’ll give it a run.”
Kingsley-Pierson committed 22 turnovers. Delaney Iseminger and McKenzie Goodwin added nine points each for the Panthers, the defending Western Valley Conference champs.
“They were on fire tonight and shot phenomenal,” Kingsley-Pierson Coach Nicole Goodwin said. “They outhustled us and outworked us, they got every rebound and every loose ball. I told the girls, I know we haven’t practiced in a week, but you have to be mentally strong.
“I’m hoping we’ll see them come conference tournament time and maybe get some fresh legs on it. They played a great game, our legs were tired and our shots didn’t fall and theirs did and that was the game.”