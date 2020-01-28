Woodbury Central girls claim Western Valley title

“We told our team that we would leave no doubt,” Graff said. “We would go and play our game and have fun and be one. We’re all proud of each other for it.”

Woodbury Central’s last regular-season Western Valley crown came during the 2013-14 season when it tied for the title en route to a state tournament berth.

The talented squads battled to a 14-14 tie after one quarter. Kingsley-Pierson took its final lead of the game at the 5:45 mark of the second quarter when Barto made the second of two free throws, 20-19.

Paulsen then ignited a 9-0 run with a basket and capped the spurt with a 3-pointer, giving the Wildcats a 28-20 advantage. K-P trimmed an eventual nine-point deficit to 33-29 at halftime, but Woodbury Central outscored the Wildcats 11-4 in the third quarter.

“Our defense really showed up tonight,” Paulsen said. “We worked on a lot of defense in practice and that really showed in the game, stopping them and forcing them into turnovers they don’t usually make. One of our goals was to be conference champs and we did it.”

The Wildcats limited K-P to just one basket in the third quarter, which ended at 44-33. The momentum carried over into the fourth quarter.