Woodbury Central/Kingsley-Pierson girls, Siouxland Christian boys win WVC cross country championships

ONAWA, Iowa — Erika Kuntz didn’t need to walk the 5,000-meter course before the Western Valley Conference meet at Onawa Country Club on Saturday.

She noticed there were no hills, and that allowed her to be more aggressive during the meet, hosted by West Monona.

Kuntz, a junior on the Woodbury Central/Kingsley-Pierson co-op team, became the individual conference champion with a time of 20 minutes, 42 seconds.

Kuntz pulled away from the runner-up, Lawton-Bronson sophomore Jolee Mesz, at about the one-mile mark and kept creating distance as the race went along. Mesz finished second with a time of 20:55.

After Kuntz noticed the course was as flat as a pancake, that allowed her to shift her strategy to a more-aggressive approach.

“It’s a really flat course, and no one has ever run here before,” Kuntz said. “It was fun to just get out and see how I could get going. It was windy in some spots, but that was okay. I came in and saw everything. You don’t have to go look. There’s no hills blocking your view.

“I think legs weren’t feeling the fatigue from the hills,” Kuntz added. “I was trying to keep my pace steadier. It just carried me a little bit.”