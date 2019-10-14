IDA GROVE, Iowa -- The Woodbury Central/Kingsley-Pierson girls cross country team had four runners finish in the top-10 which allowed them to easily claim the title at the OABCIG Bob Saunders meet on Monday.
WC/K-P finished with 37 points, well ahead of the 96 that Manson Northwest Webster scored.
Erika Kuntz led WC/K-P as she finished as the runner-up at the meet with a time of 21:14.44. Sarah Putze was next next WC/K-P runner to finish as she crossed in sixth place in 21:43.22. Mary Futze followed in eighth place in 21:51.70 and Kalyn Cameron was 10th in 22:21.10. Sarahy Hamman was just outside the top-10 with an 11th place finish in 22:34.58.
Ridge View's Katlyn Wiese was third in 21:20.99 and teammate Paige Padavich was seventh in 21:43.59. Alta-Aurelia's Alex Frederickson was ninth in 22:14.63.
MVAOCOU's Dylan Blake led a one-two finish for the Rams as he won the individual boys race in 17:08.07. Teammate Weston Beeson was the next one to cross the line in 18:11.83.
Woodbine won the boys title with 78 points.
Sioux Central's Wyatt Erickson finished in third place in 18:17.92. Alta-Aurelia's Trey Engelmann was fifth in 18:23.31 and Siouxland Christian's Eric Brannon was sixth in 18:26.43. Lawton-Bronson's Theo Moseman was ninth in 18:40.18.
SPENCER SWEEPS LAKES CONFERENCE: Spencer came home with the boys and girls cross country titles at the Lakes Conference meet in Storm Lake on Monday.
Spencer scored 19 points to easily claim the girls title as Cherokee had 62 points to finish in second place.
Spencer had the top three finishers as Elisa Fisher led the pack with a first-place finish in 20:20.80. Grace Hamilton was secon in 21:14.03 and Jenna Morey was third in 21:19.30. Emma Morey was fifth in 21:31.24 and Aliza Edwards was eighth in 22:04.21.
Western Christian's Whitney Minderhoud was fourth in 21:28.77 and Cherokee's London Rogge was sixth in 21:32.51.
Spencer scored 48 points in the boys race and it was just enough to edge Western Christian, which had 51 points.
Spencer was led by Ethan Schmidt, who finished in fifth place in 18:16.47 with Case Cauthron right behind him in 18:18.37. Luis Discua finished in eighth place in 18:28.32 and Kadyn Cline was 10th in 18:39.80.
Western Christian was led by Tage Hulstein, who was second in 17:25.97. Zachary Minderhoud was seventh in 18:27.95.
Estherville-Lincoln Central's Taylor Myers won the individual title in 17:22.89. Cherokee's Bryce Kremer was third in 17:56.24 and Storm Lake's Tyler Moon was fourth in 18:05.15.