Woodbury Central moves on in Class 1A playoffs with strong defensive performance

Baird admitted her team was going through a rough stretch, and that they needed a little pick-me-up to give them their confidence back.

“We’ve had a few losses, so we were just trying to take it easy,” Baird said. “There were some nerves in there.”

Woodbury Central started the second quarter on a 11-3 run, forcing the Eagles to make mistakes in the backcourt, and the Wildcats earned eight points in that run with buckets in the paint off those turnovers.

“The good thing is that we played good defense the whole way through,” Wildcats coach Matt Jenness said. “We have been focusing on defense as of late. Our goal is to get down to limiting teams to 40 points. When we’re locked in, we can be pretty good. I was happy with how they were locked in. Against a team that has that much size against us, that was huge.”

Erika Kuntz got the rally started with a conventional 3-point play, then Baird and Olivia Heissel gained some points in the paint.

The Wildcats led 27-13 at the half, and they kept adding to their lead thanks to their aggressive defense.

Siouxland Christian didn’t score a field goal in the third quarter, and it was held to five points off the free-throw line.