Woodbury Central moves on in Class 1A playoffs with strong defensive performance

MOVILLE, Iowa — If the Woodbury Central High School girls basketball team wants to make a deep run in the Class 1A playoffs, it’ll have to play aggressive defense and play with some speed.
The Wildcats aren’t the tallest team in their region, but that doesn’t mean they can’t win a ball game, which they did 55-28 against Siouxland Christian on Thursday at Woodbury Central High School.
With the win, the Wildcats advance to the Class 1A-Region 7A quarterfinals.
The game didn’t start out too swiftly, with the Wildcats leading 9-4 after the first quarter, but what the Wildcats did successfully — even when shots weren’t falling — was tipping passes and creating turnovers, which led to shots in transition.
“We’ve been working a lot on our press, and trying to get tips so we can get a fastbreak back,” said junior Camrin Baird, who led the Wildcats with 22 points in the win on Thursday. “Our defense has been solid in practice in getting those tips.”
Baird said that her team started out the season playing strong defense. After losing to Western Christian in the season-opener, the Wildcats won nine straight games.
In those nine games, the Wildcats’ defense didn’t allow more than 60 points.
To end the season, however, the Wildcats lost all three of their games in the conference tournament with losses to OABCIG, West Monona and Westwood.
Baird admitted her team was going through a rough stretch, and that they needed a little pick-me-up to give them their confidence back.
“We’ve had a few losses, so we were just trying to take it easy,” Baird said. “There were some nerves in there.”
Woodbury Central started the second quarter on a 11-3 run, forcing the Eagles to make mistakes in the backcourt, and the Wildcats earned eight points in that run with buckets in the paint off those turnovers.
“The good thing is that we played good defense the whole way through,” Wildcats coach Matt Jenness said. “We have been focusing on defense as of late. Our goal is to get down to limiting teams to 40 points. When we’re locked in, we can be pretty good. I was happy with how they were locked in. Against a team that has that much size against us, that was huge.”
Erika Kuntz got the rally started with a conventional 3-point play, then Baird and Olivia Heissel gained some points in the paint.
The Wildcats led 27-13 at the half, and they kept adding to their lead thanks to their aggressive defense.
Siouxland Christian didn’t score a field goal in the third quarter, and it was held to five points off the free-throw line.
Woodbury Central led 43-18 at the end of three quarters.
Sydney Seggerman broke the field-goal drought with a second-chance opportunity with 7 minutes, 13 seconds left in the game.
The Eagles then closed out the game with a 6-0 run.
Heissel scored 13 points while senior Lindsie Graff hit two 3-pointers en route to a 10-point game.
Daisy Hiserote, one of the two Eagles seniors, scored 13 points in her final high school basketball game.
The other senior on the team is Cassie Jones.
“That’s a tough way to lose when you don’t play so good,” Eagles coach Teresa Smith said. “A young team, two seniors graduating, probably two of the best we’ve had, it’s hard to see them go out that way. We’ll bring it back strong this summer and get some girls out. We have three or four coming from the eighth grade.”