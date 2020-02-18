Woodbury Central moves to regional semifinal

Woodbine, which finished its season at 12-11, kept pace with the Wildcats in the first quarter, trailing 15-10. But Woodbury Central was especially effective in the second quarter, making 12 of 17 shots while outscoring the Tigers 26-11.

The Wildcats then limited Woodbine to five points in the third quarter and eight in the fourth. Woodbine had won five in a row, including a first-round regional over Boyer Valley, which beat the Tigers twice during the regular season.

“They don’t shoot the three real great so they’re trying to get to the hoop and they did a pretty good job of that in the first half,” Jenness said. “But we made an adjustment at halftime and tried to limit that. We just didn’t take care of it as well as I would have liked in the second half.”

That really didn’t matter because Paulsen, averaging just over 21 points per game, was unstoppable inside.

“I had a great first half but then I got a little tired, but my teammates picked it up,” Paulsen said. “We had a little bump in the road but it’s nothing we can’t overcome.

“We work on a lot of defense in practice. We focus on locking down on defense to help us on offense.”