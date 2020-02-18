Woodbury Central moves to regional semifinal

MOVILLE, Iowa -- Woodbury Central did enough damage offensively to put Woodbine away in an Iowa Class 1A girls basketball regional quarterfinal here Tuesday night.
Maddie Paulsen scored all but one of her game-high 23 points in the first half and the Wildcats went on to oust visiting Woodbine 59-35.
After taking a 41-22 halftime cushion, Woodbury Central tightened up even more defensively, limiting Woodbine to single digits in each of the final two quarters.
“They had some good pressure in the first half but we did a good job breaking their press and going to get layups,” Woodbury Central Coach Matt Jenness said. “We found Maddie a bunch and she put it in the hoop. When she does that it makes it look pretty easy.”
Paulsen eclipsed her season average by two points, making 10 of 12 shots in the first half. Camrin Baird was also in double figures with 13 points.
Woodbury Central moved to 17-5 and advanced to a regional semifinal Friday against CAM (16-6) at Denison. CAM rolled to a 59-28 win over Riverside in another quarterfinal contest.
Western Valley Conference regular-season champion Woodbury Central seems to have righted the ship after stumbling twice in the recent conference tournament.
You have free articles remaining.
“It happens in a long season, we just had a couple bad games,” Jenness said. “We’re happy to get back to playing basketball like we can. We really focus on playing good defense and I think we held them below their average. It’s good to see we’re a little more locked in.”
Woodbine, which finished its season at 12-11, kept pace with the Wildcats in the first quarter, trailing 15-10. But Woodbury Central was especially effective in the second quarter, making 12 of 17 shots while outscoring the Tigers 26-11.
The Wildcats then limited Woodbine to five points in the third quarter and eight in the fourth. Woodbine had won five in a row, including a first-round regional over Boyer Valley, which beat the Tigers twice during the regular season.
“They don’t shoot the three real great so they’re trying to get to the hoop and they did a pretty good job of that in the first half,” Jenness said. “But we made an adjustment at halftime and tried to limit that. We just didn’t take care of it as well as I would have liked in the second half.”
That really didn’t matter because Paulsen, averaging just over 21 points per game, was unstoppable inside.
“I had a great first half but then I got a little tired, but my teammates picked it up,” Paulsen said. “We had a little bump in the road but it’s nothing we can’t overcome.
“We work on a lot of defense in practice. We focus on locking down on defense to help us on offense.”
Baird, a sophomore, was 4-for-7 from the floor and converted five free throws. Point guard Lindsie Graff finished with eight points and four rebounds.
Nicole Sherer scored 10 points for Woodbine, which didn’t have a senior in its starting lineup.