Woodbury Central ready for first trip to UNI-Dome in nearly four decades

West Hancock has forced a good amount of turnovers this season: Cayson Barnes has four interceptions and the team has 13 total, plus 15 fumble recoveries.

“They have good size and they can get penetration, which is always good on defense and that causes people to make poor judgments and when that happens, that’s when you get turnovers,” Bremer said. “For the most part (we’ve taken care of the ball). Jase has done a pretty good job and is reading everything right and is taking care of the ball. We just need to concentrate on taking care of the ball and not giving them the chance to touch the ball.”

When West Hancock has the ball, it eats on time and yardage on the ground. Tate Hagen has 1,878 yards rushing with 27 touchdowns and he is one of three 1,000-yard rushers for West Hancock this season. Josef Smith has 1,067 yards and 14 touchdowns and Cole Kelly has rushed for 1,060 yards and 18 touchdowns. All rush for at least 8.0 yards per carry.