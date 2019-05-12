STORM LAKE, Iowa -- Sally Gallagher led the Woodbury Central girls golf team to a third-place finish on Saturday as the senior fired an 88 to claim medalist honors at the Storm Lake Invite.
Gallagher's 88 was four strokes better than second place as the Wildcats played against Class 2A and 3A schools.
Woodbury Central finished in third place as a team with a 412. Humboldt won the team title with a 384. Cherokee was sixth with a 513.
Woodbury Central's Hannah Stratton finished in eighth place with a 98. Megan Warren shot a 112 and Sidnie Graff carded a 114.
Cherokee's Emily Robinson shot a 113. East's Amanda Debates shot a 111. Storm Lake's Hailey Reimers shot a 123.