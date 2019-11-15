Woodbury Central's season comes to an end with loss to West Hancock

On the ensuing West Hancock possession, Tate Hagen broke off a big run to put the Eagles within scoring position on first down. Hagen ran the ball 11 yards for another first down at the nine yard line, after which Smith ran the ball in for yet another touchdown.

“We had a lot of big blocks from the start,” Smith said. “I got outside on the corners, and beat them to the end-zone. It felt good.”

After halftime, the Eagles immediately came out swinging. On the first play from scrimmage in the third quarter, Tate Hagen ran the ball 69 yards for a touchdown, to boost the West Hancock lead to 35-7.

The Eagles then recovered a fumble at the 16 yard line and Woodbury Central’s next drive, and then scored on a six-yard touchdown run from Hagen to take a 42-7 lead.

The Wildcats recovered a fumble at their own 22 yard line a few drives later, when the ball popped out of Tate Hagen’s arms on a tackle. On the next play, Beau Klingensmith caught an 86-yard pass that looked destined to be a score, but he was tripped up by an Eagles’ defender at the two yard line. On fourth-and-1, the Wildcats punched the ball in for a touchdown for their second score of the day.