MOVILLE, Iowa -- Wade Mitchell says he’ll remember Friday night for a long time.
After the postgame handshake that followed a 24-6 victory for the Woodbury Central High School football team at home against Lawton-Bronson, the Wildcats found the rivalry trophy on the bench, ran to the north end zone and screamed so loudly that it may have been heard all the way to Lawton.
Wildcats coach Kurt Bremer joined along with them, losing his voice in the process.
“We talked about team, and doing your job all year long, and that’s exactly what the team did tonight,” Bremer said.
Not only did the Wildcats beat their rivals on Friday, the Wildcats also clinched a spot in the playoffs with a district championship.
The Wildcats put the goal of a district title at the top of their list at the beginning of the season, and they celebrated the feat well after the game ended.
“The group of guys we have is a special group,” Mitchell, Woodbury Central’s senior running back, said. “We’re all so close. That makes this mean so much more. There was a lot of pressures this week, but I’m glad the guys stuck together and worked hard to get the W.”
Mitchell scored two touchdowns on the Wildcats’ final regular-season home game for 2019. His first came in the first half on a 23-yard run, then added some insurance points with 4 minutes, 25 seconds remaining in the game with a 1-yard run with some help from his friends shoving him across the goal line.
Unofficially, Mitchell, a UNI wrestling recruit, had 105 yards on 25 carries with his longest run of the night coming on that 23-yard run.
“Wade is a workhorse,” Wildcats junior quarterback Jase Manker said. “Those jet sweeps on rushing yards worked too, and our guys up front did a great job, blocking and working hard.”
Mitchell also gave praise to the offensive line.
Even though that 1-yard run capped the final scoring drive, it certainly wasn’t the big play of the drive.
The Wildcats were facing 3rd down and 10 yards to go from their own 42-yard line. The Eagles contained Mitchell for no yards on two carries before.
That’s when Bremer decided to pull a trick play from his back pocket.
Manker took the snap out of the shotgun and pitched it to senior Ethan Copeland. Copeland then saw Mitchell Countryman fly down the near-side sideline, and Copeland threw a deep ball that Countryman caught for 35 yards.
It’s a play that Woodbury Central has been practicing throughout the season. The Wildcats didn’t run that play in a game until it was needed with about 5:30 to go in the game.
“Coach (Bremer) called it in, I looked at it and I thought, ‘Here we go,’” Manker said. “We were saving it. We needed a big play. That big play happened.”
The other WC points came from a 34-yard field goal from Countryman in the third quarter.
Bremer hasn’t asked his team to attempt a field goal all season, but with a district title and rivalry bragging rights on the line, he figured Countryman could muster up a field goal.
Countryman left no doubt with his kick, as the ball cleared the uprights with several feet to spare.
Lawton-Bronson got the scoring started with a 13-yard pass by Connor Smith to Gaven DeJager on a fade route with 7 minutes, 53 seconds left in the first quarter that the Wildcats couldn’t contain.
The Eagles gave their first two snaps to Rico Garcia, but Woodbury Central’s defense sniffed out those runs.
That forced the Eagles to pass it, and they weren’t interested in throwing a short pass. The Eagles wanted the long ball and got it.
Smith found Hayden Dahlhauser for 33 yards down the Eagles sideline that set up the Smith to DeJager connection.
The Wildcats didn’t have much going for themselves starting out either. Their first drive lasted 1 yard.
The first two plays of Woodbury Central’s second drive didn't gain any traction, but that changed when Manker gave a pop pass to Copeland.
Copeland caught the ball from Manker’s flick of the wrist as Copeland went into motion, then Copeland turned forward to evade the Eagles secondary for a 37-yard touchdown with 4:41 left in the first quarter.
The second scoring drive for the Wildcats had a sluggish start to it, too. Countryman was stopped for no gain, then Manker was sacked.
However, on 3rd-and-10 from their own 25-yard line, Manker found Countryman for a 48-yard pass play on a go route down the sideline en route to Mitchell's 23-yard scamper.
The Eagles walked off the field frustrated, and understandably so. Smith threw for 239 yards unofficially. He completed 15 of 27 passes and a touchdown to DeJager, but the Eagles junior quarterback also threw two interceptions.
“It was a hard loss, but we fought,” DeJager said. “Everyone’s hurt right now. We fought through. It was a good game … we definitely put it all on the line. The scoreboard doesn’t show what it really was out there.”