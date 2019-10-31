Woodbury Central and Westwood should already have a good feel for each other since the two have already met this season.
In week six of the season, Woodbury Central handed Westwood its first loss of the season, 36-16. The win is part of an eight-game winning streak for the Wildcats, who lost their season-opener 20-0 to Hinton. They come into Friday's first-round Class A playoff game as the No. 6 seed.
Westwood went on to lose another game two weeks later, 28-8 to Tri-Center, but just got by Lawton-Bronson 18-12 last week to earn a spot in the playoffs as a No. 12 seed.
The ball bounces away from Woodbury Central's Shawn Archer as Lawton-Bronson's Austin Trotter (8) and Sam Roder break up an intended pass during Woodbury Central vs Lawton-Bronson football action played Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, in Moville.
When the two teams played the first time on Oct. 4, the game was in Sloan. Friday's game will kick off at 7 p.m. in Moville.
While Woodbury Central was able to pull away for a 20-point win on Oct. 4, Wildcats coach Kurt Bremer said Westwood will be better prepared this time around.
"Anytime you play a team the second time, they are going to reap the benefit of having the playcard for the week," Bremer said. "We just have to match their mental state coming into the game and adjust to some of their changes upfront."
It's the third year in a row Westwood has qualified for the postseason.
"We are just happy to be in with as many injuries as we've fouth and the issues we've dealt with. Making it in the playoffs is a big accomplishment," Westwood coach Cass Burkhart said. "We just have to play better fundamental football. They are a big, physical and fast team, things we are not. We just have to find a way to combat one of those and stay in the game longer."
The Wildcats (8-1) have been on a roll since losing to Hinton in the first week of the season. Their closest contest since was a 14-2 win over Gehlen Catholic in the third week of the season.
"I think since week one, we've come together. It's been a team effort and the kids have done their job and made the plays they are supposed to make," Bremer said. "I think right now with everything going on, the kids firmly believe that we can make a run."
Woodbury Central's play on defense has been the Wildcats catalyst this season. The most points Woodbury Central's defense has given up this season is 16 points, which was against Westwood. Hinton scored 20 points against the Wildcats but two of those scores were interceptions returned for a touchdown.
Woodbury Central has two shutouts on the season and has only allowed 57 points this season.
Cane Schmitt has three interceptions for the Wildcats and seven players have one pick each. Woodbury Central has six fumble recoveries, two by Gaige Heissel who leads the Wildcats with 56 tackles and eight solo tackles for a loss. Ethan Copeland had eight tackles for loss and Wade Mitchell and Ty Dennison each had six tackles for loss. Warren Smith has four sacks.
"We just have guys taking care of their jobs," Bremer said. "Everyone accounts for what their job is and if we do that, good things pan out."
Westwood has been held to 21 points or fewer the past five weeks. Braulio Munoz leads the Rebels with 875 yards rushing and quarterback Carter Copple has 725 yards and 13 touchdowns on 105 carries. Jayden McFarland had 404 yards rushing. Westwood has only thrown 41 times for 420 yards.
Woodbury Central's offense has been more well-balanced. Since being shutout by Hinton, the Wildcats have scored 24 or more points in all but one game.
Hinton's Keanen Wieseler gets pulled to the ground by Lawton-Bronson's Sam Roder (left) and Matt Peters after catching a pass during Hinton vs Lawton-Bronson football action played Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, in Hinton, Iowa.
A pass intended for Lawton-Bronson's Gavin DeJager (13) is missed as he is pressured by Hinton's Keanen Wieseler during Hinton vs Lawton-Bronson football action played Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, in Hinton, Iowa.
Wade Mithcell has rushed for 630 yards and 12 touchdowns. Jase Manker has thrown for 1,353 yards and 12 touchdowns. He's completed 55.3 percent of his passes. Copeland had 515 yards receiving and four touchdowns and Mitchell Countryman has 412 yards receiving and four touchdowns. Beau Klingensmith has caught three touchdowns.
Westwood has only allowed teams to score more than 12 points twice this season but once was against Woodbury Central, which scored a season-high 36 points against the Rebels.
"A lot of it is matchups. We have matched up well with a lot of teams. We didn't match up well with them," Burkhart said. "We are coming in a little banded up. Defensively, we just need to keep everything in front of us and not allow the big plays and force some turnovers. We hope to give them a ball game and make them play for four quarters this time."
The winner of this game faces the winner of No. 4 North Tama and No. 16 Central Decatur in the quarterfinals.
