LOGAN, Iowa -- The Woodbury Central girls golf team along with Westwood are moving on after claiming the top two spots at the Class 1A regional tournament at Logan-Missouri Valley Golf Course on Tuesday.
Woodbury Central easily won the regional title as the Wildcats fired a 383, almost 50 strokes better than second place, which was Westwood with a 430, nine strokes better than third place.
Woodbury Central's Sally Gallagher claimed the regional medalist by firing a 77, 15 strokes better than second place. Gallagher shot a 40 on the front nine and a 37 on the back nine to finish seven shot over par.
Woodbury's Hannah Stratton finished in fourth place with a 97 and Sidnie Graff followed with a 100. Megan Warren shot a 109 to round out the scoring.
Makenna Harding led Westwood as she finished in third place with a 97. Emma Shook and Madison Holst each shot a 109 and Holly Holtz rounded out the scoring with a 115.
Ridge View's Kennedy Mason advanced out of the regionals after shooting a 92 to finish as the runner-up.
Ridge View finished in third place as a team with a 439. River Valley shot a 483.