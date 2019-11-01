MOVILLE, Iowa -- The defense of the Woodbury Central High School football team can add another dominant performance to its resume.
The Wildcats (9-1) held Westwood to 82 total yards in a 27-0 win in a Class A first-round playoff game. With the win, the Wildcats move on to the quarterfinal round where they will travel to Traer next week to face North Tama.
Woodbury Central held the Rebels (7-3) to 15 total yards in the first half, but the Rebels looked like they were going to create something on their first drive of the second half when they were down 14-0.
The Rebels started with good field position at their own 34-yard-line, and quarterback Carter Copple and running back Braulio Munoz were helping the Rebels move down the field.
However, the Wildcats forced a fumble, picked up by senior Nate Monahan, and the Rebels turned that takeaway into points.
Westwood coach Cass Burkhart knew it was going to be a tough challenge for the Rebels against that fierce Wildcats’ front seven of the defense.
“They’re a good football with a lot of good athletes, and there’s a reason they won this district,” Burkhart said. “All the credit goes to Woodbury Central. They were ready to play tonight. It was tough sledding.”
The only good break for the Rebels on Friday was in the first quarter was when the Wildcats muffed a punt and Rebels senior Luke Lyon was there to take hold of it.
Then, the WC defense pinned its ears back.
The Wildcats forced the Rebels to turn the ball over on downs.
“Every time we got something going, they were there to make a big play,” Burkhart said. “It’s just … they made it difficult. I have much more to say about what they did. They have a chance to do something special.”
Westwood had three first downs in the game, all on the ground. The Wildcats held the Rebels to 2-for-12 on third down, and 1-of-4 when the Rebels went for it on fourth down.
Woodbury Central applied pressure on Copple from beginning to end, and it showed, as the 6-foot-1 senior quarterback was 0-for-11 passing on the night.
“We were just gap sound,” Wildcats senior running back and linebacker Wade Mitchell said. “It’s hard to say (if that was the best performance of the season) when our defense plays well every week. I don’t know what I would say about that one.”
Over the last four weeks, the Wildcats have allowed 12 points -- six apiece against Lawton-Bronson and West Monona.
Mitchell, meanwhile, had a big hand in the Wildcats’ offense. Mitchell led the rushing attack with 154 rushing yards on 26 carries.
Mitchell set up all four scoring drives with his legs, but he found the end zone with 3 minutes, 21 seconds remaining in the second quarter on a 4-yard run, and Mitchell handled most of the load on that drive, too.
“Just come and be ready to play,” Mitchell said about what sparked him in the playoff win. “It’s senior year, and our team was fired up for this game. It’s exciting to be out here every week. We’re not done yet.
“Coming out mentally prepared is the biggest thing you can do in sports,” Mitchell added. “When we come out ready to play, there’s not a lot of teams that can stick with us. I got to credit my line. They did a great job, on both sides of the ball.”
The Wildcats scored on their opening drive of the game, doing so in 59 yards on eight plays. Mitchell’s number was called on six of the first seven plays of the game, and he helped the Wildcats march to the Rebels’ 25.
After a Mitchell Countryman 2-yard gain, Wildcats junior quarterback Jase Manker found Ethan Copeland for a 23-yard pass.
Copeland found an opening in the middle of the Rebels defense and once he caught the ball, all he had to do was fall back into the end zone.
“We knew we were going to come out hot,” Manker said. “That touchdown got us rolling on offense. We don’t really have a script, we just come out and take what the defense gives us.”
In the third quarter with the Wildcats positioned at the Rebels’ 5-yard line, Manker threw up a fade to 6-4 junior Cane Schmitt that made the score 20-0.
Manker was 13-for-20 passing for 156 yards.
The final touchdown of the game came on a 3-yard run by Countryman with 11:14 left in the game.
“Our guys brought that edge,” Manker said. “We practiced, came together as a team and when we work together as a team, good things happen.”