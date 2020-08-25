Woodbury Central's Beau Klingsensmith commits to wrestle for North Dakota State

"That (Friday) afternoon, I looked at my mom and told her NDSU was where I want to be," Klingensmith said. "Every kid's goal is to go to a Division I program but I am not a big city guy. Minneapolis wouldn't have worked. Ames had too big of class sizes and same with Lincoln. NDSU is half the size and has a 16-to-1 student-to-teacher ratio. I knew that was the place I needed to be if I want my shot to be D-I."

Klingensmith let the other coaches who recruited him know that he was choosing NDSU before he released the information to the public.

"They took the time to reach out to me with their busy schedules to get to know me more," Klingensmith said.

Now Klingensmith can focus on his senior year. His first football game of his senior year is on Friday and he can wrestle without having the pressure of thinking what college he wants to go to yet.

"It's absolutely a weight off my shoulders," Klingensmith said. "It felt so good making that call. Now I can focus on getting better, winning a state title and preparing myself for that next level."

While Klingensmith has a whole new outlook, the ultimate goal for his senior season remains the same, get to that top spot of the podium, a peak he's come close to reaching before.

"It's been the same for four years, stand on top of the podium," said Klingensmith, who plans to wrestle at 126 pounds. "It will be a different view than second or third. Standing on top better feel really good I hope."

