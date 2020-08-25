Woodbury Central's Beau Klingsensmith commits to wrestle for North Dakota State

Beau Klingensmith admitted one of the most exciting moments of his life was when he committed to wrestle at North Dakota State back on Saturday, Aug. 15.
And this is from a Woodbury Central wrestler who has a state runner-up finish and two third-place showings at the Iowa state wrestling tournament already along with a trip to the UNI-Dome as a Wildcat football player.
Committing to Roger Kish's program led to Klingensmith to not only set major goals for his senior season, which he already had, but also for the following four to five years as a Bison.
"It's going to feel great, it does feel great. I have a whole new outlook of what I want to accomplish this year and the next five years competing," Klingensmith said. "It's just nice seeing it all pay off. When I made the commitment, one of the first people I told was (Woodbury Central) coach (Jake) Thomas. I told him NDSU and he said that is awesome.
"I wouldn't be where I am without him, Jordan Bremer and that whole staff. All of them have invested in me. Words can't describe how much I want to thank them. Thanks to everyone that has helped me along the way."
Klingensmith had a few offers to mull over such as the University of Nebraska, Augustana University and NCAA Division II Northern State.
But when Klingsensmith got the offer from NDSU, it was a dream come true and he knew he made it to the "nine percent" that gets to wrestle in college.
Klingensmith made the commitment without even visiting the campus in Fargo, North Dakota, which wasn't possible due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, he took a virtual tour of the campus, along with his parents, and he's been to the FargoDome before because of AAU nationals.
A couple of months before Klingensmith committed, he heard from NDSU assistant coaches Obenson Blanc and Cody Pack. Then Kish started to reach out to not only Klingensmith, but he wanted to talk with Beau's parents as well.
What I loved and my parents loved about the NDSU staff, they were involved right away with my parents," Klingensmith said. "Some coaches asked for just me on a Zoom call but the NDSU coaches wanted my parents on there and wanted to find a time that worked for all of us, not just me. They were invested in not just me but my parents, too."
Still, Klingensmith wasn't 100 percent sure where he was going to commit to even a week before he called up NDSU.
Then on Monday, Aug. 10, Klingensmith received a call from Blanc saying he had some good news for him. Then Kish told Klingsensmith they had something for him that following Wednesday. Klingensmith received the offer. He talked it over with them, his girlfriend and their parents.
He wanted to make sure he had all of his bases covered before officially committing to NDSU.
"That (Friday) afternoon, I looked at my mom and told her NDSU was where I want to be," Klingensmith said. "Every kid's goal is to go to a Division I program but I am not a big city guy. Minneapolis wouldn't have worked. Ames had too big of class sizes and same with Lincoln. NDSU is half the size and has a 16-to-1 student-to-teacher ratio. I knew that was the place I needed to be if I want my shot to be D-I."
Klingensmith let the other coaches who recruited him know that he was choosing NDSU before he released the information to the public.
"They took the time to reach out to me with their busy schedules to get to know me more," Klingensmith said.
Now Klingensmith can focus on his senior year. His first football game of his senior year is on Friday and he can wrestle without having the pressure of thinking what college he wants to go to yet.
"It's absolutely a weight off my shoulders," Klingensmith said. "It felt so good making that call. Now I can focus on getting better, winning a state title and preparing myself for that next level."
While Klingensmith has a whole new outlook, the ultimate goal for his senior season remains the same, get to that top spot of the podium, a peak he's come close to reaching before.
"It's been the same for four years, stand on top of the podium," said Klingensmith, who plans to wrestle at 126 pounds. "It will be a different view than second or third. Standing on top better feel really good I hope."
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!