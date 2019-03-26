For West Sioux's Adam Allard and Akron-Westfield's John Henrich, the results were pretty similar to the 2017-18 season.
Each one was coming off an undefeated season after claiming their second state titles. Then in 2018-19, both wrestlers were undefeated going into the state tournament.
Both Allard and Henrich remained undefeated by the end of the state tournament as Allard, a junior, only gave up one takedown this past season en route to a 56-0 record and his third state title, this one at 120 pounds.
Henrich, a senior, not only completed his three years in the state of Iowa undefeated, he also didn't give up a point this season as he went 45-0 and won his third straight state title at 160 pounds.
Because of their accomplishments this past season, Allard and Henrich are the Sioux City Journal co-wrestlers of the year.
What both wrestlers accomplished is quite rare in Iowa high school wrestling history. A little less than 100 wrestlers have won three state titles in IHSAA history but it only took both wrestlers about five minutes to turn their attention to next season already.
If Allard can win a state title as a senior, he would cap his career as a four-time champion, only the 28th in Iowa's history and the first from the SCJ coverage area.
"It feels good getting three but the next goal is the fourth state title," Allard said. "It feels good to get my third state title. (The focus shifted) immediately after I won it. Four state titles are right around the corner. That's what I knew I wanted. I knew I wanted that fourth state title."
Henrich, who joined the Akron-Westfield school district as a sophomore after his family moved from Rapid City, S.D., accomplished a lofty goal of not being scored on all season as he won his third state title.
But the Nebraska recruit already turned his attention to his future in Lincoln shortly after winning his title.
"I've definitely got my sights set on what's in front of me instead of behind me. It's kinda cool (winning a third state title) but I don't want to be remembered as a high school kid that washed out, either," Henrich said. "I've been getting back in the room and working on next level things that will help me. I am excited to get down there and work with some of the best guys and coolest teammates. That atmosphere will get me to the next level and hopefully accomplish my dreams (at Nebraska)."
Even though Henrich is shifting his focus to his career at Nebraska, he looks back at his last three seasons at A-W fondly.
"I wouldn't have traded these last three years for anything. Being Akron's first three-timer and my grandpa starting the program, it showed all of the hard work paid off," Henrich said. "From what I've been told, I am the first one to not give up a point so that was cool and that was my whole thing. It's kinda cool and hopefully, it inspires our young kids to get after it."
Henrich has been dominant since setting foot in Iowa. He went 43-0 as a sophomore, 44-0 as a junior and 45-0 as a senior. Even when he was a freshman in Rapid City, he just missed out on winning a state title as a freshman.
The next challenge will be continuing this success at the next level and that's driving Henrich now and that's why he's already back in the wrestling room, preparing for his freshman season at Nebraska.
His goal is to be a four-time All-American.
"I think one of the biggest things is how much time and effort you put in it. There are some things that I want to work on and such," Henrich said. "If you outwork everybody else, you can do it. Give 100 percent or else you get halfway results. I just give thanks to my coaches for getting me where I am because I wouldn't be able to do it without them."
For Allard, this year was a bit different even though it ended up pretty much the same way the last three seasons have - with his arm lifted up as the state champion.
This time Allard wasn't the only West Sioux wrestler to have his arm held up as a champion as Kory Van Oort won the 152-pound title. Allard was also joined by seven other Falcon wrestlers at state as the team finished in fifth place at the traditional state tournament. West Sioux also qualified for the Class 1A team duals for the second straight season.
West Sioux defeated traditional 1A power Lisbon for the third-place at the state dual tournament.
"It was a great year. It's by far the most fun I've had, as an individual and with the team," said Allard, who is already drawing plenty of NCAA Division I interest. "We've got each other's backs. We peaked at the right time. We are all just a team, grinding together, working together. It's all fun basically."
West Sioux head coach Mark Van Oort said Allard is a great role model for the team and that some of the wrestlers have followed his lead.
"He's an incredible talent. He operates with a ton of humility. He's a lead in how he operates in the room and a lot of times he's doing his work when they don't know. You don't find kids like that and that's why he's wrestling to be a four-timer," Van Oort said. "He's a fantastic student and he's not just a good wrestler, but a fantastic person as well. All of the young wrestlers look up to him because he's a great person and that's what we want Falcon wrestling to be like."
It's also that work ethic that's led to Allard becoming one of the best positional wrestlers in the state. Allard only gave up one takedown all season and that was in the state title match. He also didn't give up any back points this season.
"There are people that believe he doesn't score enough points but when he wants to score points, he does. He just does it in a fashion that's not real flashy but flashy doesn't always win state championships," Van Oort said. "What he's really good at, people can't stop and that makes him hard to beat. He's positionally sound, disciplined, stays at home and attacks when the time is right. That's a good recipe right there."
Allard went 47-1 as a freshman, 46-0 as a sophomore and 56-0 last season. There's only one way for Allard to top what he's done the past three seasons - win his fourth state title.
"Obviously I want to get the fourth state championship and go undefeated again and I want to bring the team to the dual state tournament again," Allard said. "After I got my second title, the fourth one was in the back of my head but I had to take it one year at a time. Now that I got the third, the fourth is on my mind."