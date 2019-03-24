HAWARDEN, Iowa | When Mark Van Oort took over as the head coach of the West Sioux wrestling program, the Falcons had two state qualifiers at the end of the season - Darlin Marquez and his son Kory Van Oort.
Mark Van Oort has been building the West Sioux wrestling program ever since. He was actually setting the foundation for the program before he became the head coach after spending two seasons as an assistant coach.
In Mark Van Oort's second season as the head coach, the Falcons brought four wrestlers to the state tournament. Kory Van Oort wrestled for a title, finishing as the runner-up at 138 pounds, and then-freshman Adam Allard won the 106-pound Class 1A title.
The next season, West Sioux qualified for the 1A state duals for the first time and finished in sixth place. Allard won his second straight title and the Falcons had six wrestlers at the state meet.
The progress continued this past season for Van Oort's Falcons.
Once again, the Falcons qualified for the 1A duals but this time finished higher than sixth place. West Sioux knocked off traditional 1A power to finish in third place at the duals.
Then after qualifying a program-record eight wrestlers for state, the Falcons finished in fifth place in 1A at the state tournament as Kory Van Oort won a title at 152 pounds and Allard won his third title, his second straight at 120 pounds.
Because of the Falcons accomplishments this past season, Mark Van Oort is the Sioux City Journal wrestling coach of the year.
"What a great honor because I know how many good coaches there are in Northwest Iowa," Van Oort said. "The state tournament spoke volumes for that and I know I am in elite company. I have a huge amount of appreciation for getting this honor."
The season was made a bit more special since Mark Van Oort was in Kory Van Oort's corner as the senior won the 152-pound title, which came shortly after family friend Kyler Rieck, of Spirit Lake, won the 2A state title on the right next to them.
"I don't think I've ever experienced a moment more special than when we won. The environment was perfect. Both matches were done, family friend Kyler Rieck had won, I don't think I've ever experienced something like that," Van Oort said. "For me, my son is my son regardless of how he does as an athlete but I tell you what, when you walk to the mat and know it's the last time you do it with him, there were a lot of emotions and the youth matches are flashing through your eyes."
For Van Oort, this past season was the culmination of not just four seasons of hard work, but a decade of commitment from the wrestlers and the community.
"It's been something remarkable. I've been a part of a lot of good programs. A third-place finish at Akron-Westfield and a rebuild with Galva-Holstein. Nothing matches this with the effort the kids and community have put forward," Van Oort said. "I've been working with a lot of these kids since second or third grade. It's been a decade or more of commitment for these kids and the people I work with to develop this."
Van Oort isn't just sticking with the wrestlers who have been with him from the beginning. If he or his coaching staff sees potential in someone to be a wrestler, they will approach them. That led to a major growth in the program's roster the last few seasons.
West Sioux had 40 wrestlers on the team this season.
"We started talking to kids and tried to get them to come out and be a part of something that's special. That's how you build an entire team," Van Oort said. "This way you can bump up throughout the lineup or fill in for injuries. All of a sudden you have a bountiful amount of talent."
That's why Van Oort thinks the Falcons can continue to compete at a high level as a program. It's the building blocks that were set by seniors Kory Van Oort, Neddy Montes, Trevor Schuller and Logan Koedam this past season.
"The leadership those kids provided is invaluable. You don't replace them, you build on what they helped provide. Kids like Adam, Dylan (Lynott), Carson (Lynott) and many more, they saw that type of stuff and we won't ask them, we expect them to step in and fill those roles," Van Oort said. "I have very little doubt that they will do that. That truly is something that will keep us at the echelon of where we've been."
And it's wrestlers like those, along with his assistant coaches, as to why Van Oort said he is the SCJ wrestling coach of the year.
"There are a whole lot of elite coaches in our area and I really feel privelaged to have this honor," Van Oort said. "It's more about what the kids did than what I did."