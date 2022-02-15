13 South Sioux City wrestlers make it to state

Last season, the South Sioux City High School boys wrestling team had just one qualifier. They multiplied that number by six for this weekend’s state meet.

The Cardinals will send six wrestlers — two freshmen and four juniors — for the NSAA state wrestling tournament that starts Thursday at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.

Those six wrestlers competing in Class B (in order of weight class) will be: Juan Reyes at 106, Caleb Berg (126), Tony Palmer (160), Darrius Helms (170), Nicholas Limon (182) and Mwamba Negeleka at 285.

All six wrestlers are first-time qualifiers. They follow up senior Caleb Kriens, who placed third last season at 160 pounds.

Palmer and Helms are the two freshmen.

“We have a whole different mindset,” Cardinals boys coach Jacob Renken said. “This is a group of brothers. This is a very close-knit group. This is the most successful season we’ve had since I’ve been coaching at South Sioux.”

Renken is in his sixth year inside the South Sioux program, but first as head coach. He took over for Evan Bohnet, who took over as full-time coach of the Cardinals girls program.

Bohnet will be a busy coach this weekend, too.

The Cardinals qualified seven girls for the tournament.

The seven girls who made it for the tournament were Gloria Flores (100), Selena Zamora (132), Stephanie Gonzalez (145), Yohaly Quinones (152), Jackie Zamora (185), Melissa De La Torre (235) and Caitlyn Sohm, also wrestling at 235 pounds.

The Cardinals won the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association girls championship, as girls wrestling wasn’t sanctioned yet by the Nebraska State Activities Association.

At that meet, six Cardinals made it on the podium. Four of them — both Zamora girls, De La Torre and Quinones — return to the state meet.

"It's a really exciting thing for our athletes," Bohnet said. "For these seven, what an awesome way to start making their history."

Here’s a look at the other boys area state qualifiers, by school alphabetically:

Battle Creek

Ryan Stusse Jr. (C-106), Ayden Wirtz (C-113), Jaxson Hassler (C-120), Carter King (C-126), Boston Reeves (C-132), Korbyn Battershaw (C-152), Wyatt Nierodzik (C-170), Kaden Warneke (C-182), Kase Thompson (C-220) and Dahlas Ziomke (C-285)

Bancroft-Rosalie-Decatur-Lyons

Daven Whitley is BRLD’s lone wrestler, wrestling in the Class C 285-pound division.

Crofton/Bloomfield

Robbie Fisher (C-105), Hudson Barger (C-120), William Poppe (C-145), Wyatt Tramp (C-160), Garret Buschkamp (C-170), Ty Tramp (C-160), Jared Janssen (C-220), Paxton Bartels (C-285).

Hartington Cedar Catholic

The two wrestlers are Braeden Kleinschmit (C-132) and Conner Hochstein (C-145).

Oakland-Craig

The Knights have two wrestlers in Ben Loftis at 120 pounds and Travis Uhing at 160 in Class C.

Pender

The Pendragons have a trio of state qualifiers: Matthew Ferris (D-113), Zach Randall (D-138) and Colton Sanderson (220) in Class D.

Ponca

Dalton Anderson and Aiden Cook are the two qualifiers out of the Indians’ wrestling room. Anderson will wrestle at 126 in Class C while Cook is in the 170-pound class.

Stanton

The Mustangs have two middle-weight guys going to state: Damien Erickson (D-145) and Tylor Kment (D-152).

Tekamah-Herman

Blayne Williams (C-106), Logan Burt (C-152) and Dawson Schram (C-160) are the three Tigers going to this weekend’s state tournament.

Wayne

The Blue Devils have five state qualifiers: Will Leseberg (B-106), Garrett Schultz (B-120), Ashton Munsell (B-138), Dakota Spann (B-182) and Martin Carrillo (B-195).

Winside

Winside has seven wrestlers: Korbin Carlson (D-113), Jacoby Mann (120), Cayden Ellis (126), Maddox Maguire (138), Art Escalante (145), Gabe Escalante (160) and Mason Topp (195).

Wisner-Pilger

The Gators have two state qualifiers: Braxton Siebrandt at 120 in Class D and Kristian Oeverjordet at 182.

More girls qualifiers

There are also nine other girls qualifiers outside of South Sioux who qualified. Those nine are Battle Creek’s Ella Reeves (114), Zeena Villanueva of BRLD (185), Madison Petersen and Annabelle Poppe of Crofton (120 and 165), Wayne’s Ichell Rivas (100) and Jaycee Bruns (126) while Winnebago will have Avani Wilkie (152), Darian Earth (185) and Precious DeCora at 235.

