IHSAA WRESTLING TOURNAMENT

57 Northwest Iowa wrestlers qualify for state tournament

Fifty-eeven Northwest Iowa wrestlers will make the trek down to Des Moines this week for the Iowa High School state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena.

Of the 58 area state qualifiers, 22 are in Class 1A, 29 will wrestle for a Class 2A title, and seven represent Class 3A.

Here are the first round matchups for all 58 wrestlers. These matches will all take place Thursday. The winners will advance to Thursday’s quarterfinal and semifinal rounds, and the state championship rounds will take place Saturday evening.

Class 1A

106: Akron-Westfield sophomore Cael Morrow (40-2) vs. Riverside freshman Davis Bramman (26-16)

106: Westwood sophomore Jaxon Prichard (26-7) vs. Lake Mills freshman Lucas Oldenkamp (41-7)

120: West Sioux senior Braden Graff (45-1) vs. Baxter junior Cole Smith (23-7)

120: Kingsley-Pierson senior Juan Juarez (32-14) vs. Lisbon junior Brandon Paez (33-1)

120: Hinton sophomore Ethan Sachau (46-2) vs. Alburnett freshman Preston Klostermann (45-6)

126: MVAOCOU junior TJ Nutt (30-9) vs. Lisbon senior Quincy Happel (40-4)

126: Sioux Central junior Keagan Riley (14-3) vs. Beckman Catholic senior Nick Schmidt (39-5)

126: West Sioux senior Cameron Clark (45-1) vs. Wapsie Valley freshman Kanen Decker (38-13)

132: Kingsley-Pierson junior Tyler Orzechowski (35-12) vs. Nodaway Valley senior Elliot Cooney (41-3)

132: East Sac County sophomore Charlie Veit (33-6) vs. Missouri Valley sophomore Riley Radke (34-12)

138: Kingsley-Pierson senior Damon Schmid (37-5) vs. North Linn junior Cael Bridgewater (25-2)

145: West Sioux junior Mikey Baker (47-0) vs. Sumner-Fredericksburg senior Nathan Egan (28-8)

145: Lawton-Bronson senior Matt Peters (40-4) vs. Emmetsburg junior Ryan Brennan (35-2)

160: West Sioux senior Cullen Koedam (46-0) vs. Tripoli junior Giles Cowell (33-11)

160: West Monona junior Kaden Broer (41-6) vs. Sigourney-Keota senior Cade Molyneux (42-6)

170: Akron-Westfield junior Lane Kenny (38-9) vs. Wilton junior Kaden Shirk (39-6)

170: MVAOCOU junior Kolby Scott (40-5) vs. North Tama senior Aiden Zook (37-5)

182: West Sioux senior Carson Lynott (11-0) vs. Nodaway Valley senior Caelen Devault (31-7)

182: Westwood junior Jackson Dewald (23-0) vs. Sumner-Frederickburg senior Treyce Ensign (26-11)

195: Akron-Westfield sophomore Ian Blowe (41-5) vs. Manson-Northwest Webster senior Brodie Anderson (37-3)

285: Akron-Westfield senior Cael Moffatt (38-8) vs. West Monona senior Megaseka Kalskett (39-7)

Class 2A

106: Sergeant Bluff-Luton sophomore Ethan Skoglund (40-8) vs, Humboldt freshman Cyler Cirks (31-11)

106: Sheldon-South O’Brien freshman Josh Hoffman (39-14) vs. Hampton-Dumont sophomore Jayson Stevens (43-4)

113: Central Lyon/George-Little Rock freshman Levi Kramer (34-7) vs. Burlington Notre Dame freshman Kaiden Dietzenbach (13-2)

113: Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley sophomore Gabino Vargas (36-9) vs. Vinton-Shellsburg sophomore Aldin Swanson (27-7)

120: Central Lyon/George-Little Rock freshman Regan Hasche (20-18) vs. Webster City senior Camron Phetxoumphone (38-0)

120: Sioux Center sophomore Kade Bauer (30-16) vs. Carroll sophomore Cael Nelson (36-10)

126: Sergeant Bluff-Luton freshman Bo Koedam ( (41-5) vs. Humboldt junior Jayden Gargano (31-9)

126: West Lyon freshman Gage Blauwet (36-11) vs. Osage sophomore Tucker Stangel (49-2)

132: Sergeant Bluff-Luton senior Noah Parmelee (32-4) vs. Union La Porte City sophomore Caleb Olson (43-4)

132: Spirit Lake Park senior Jonathon Burnette (37-3) vs. Woodward Granger junior Peyton Nixon (14-7)

138: Sergeant Bluff-Luton junior Ty Koedam (48-8) vs. Carroll senior Carter Drake (37-7)

138: Bishop Heelan sophomore Sir Brandon Watts (36-6) vs. Independence junior Carter Straw (39-12)

145: Sheldon-South O’Brien senior Cason Johannes (39-5) vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton junior Hunter Steffans (45-7)

152: Sergeant Bluff-Luton senior Zander Ernst (49-2) vs. Mount Vernon junior Henry Ryan (42-6)

152: Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley senior Jaxson Rozeboom (25-7) vs. Osage junior Chase Thomas (39-6)

160: Sergeant Bluff-Luton freshman Zayvion Ellington (36-9) vs. Hampton-Dumont senior Carl Barkema (45-5)

160: Spirit Lake Park senior Zach Jensen (34-7) vs. Red Oak junior Dawson Bond (40-5)

170: Bishop Heelan junior Ethan DeLeon (24-1) vs. Roland-Story senior Eli Thorson (26-5)

170: Sheldon-South O’Brien sophomore Jarrett Roos (41-4) vs. Center Point-Urbana senior Collin Hoskins (31-8)

182: Sergeant Bluff-Luton junior Garrett McHugh (42-11) vs. Sioux Center senior Zachery Rozeboom (40-5)

195: MOC-Floyd Valley senior Josiah Bundt (33-9) vs. Chariton junior Jayden Allen-Winston (31-2)

195: West Lyon senior Gabe TerWee (40-5) vs. Williamsburg senior Jack Geels (40-17)

220: Sioux Center senior Ty Hulshof (39-9) vs. Webster City sophomore Jaxon Cherry (33-5)

220: Central Lyon/George-Little Rock senior Lyle Moore (33-7) vs. Osage junior Barrett Muller (44-6)

285: Sioux Center senior Ethan Hooyer (40-7) vs. Anamosa junior Cole Sigler (30-10)

285: West Lyon senior Easton Fleshman (43-1) vs. North Fayette Valley senior Colton Schupbach (22-11)

285- Okoboji/H-M-S senior Nick Bronstad (36-7) vs. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows senior Daniel Chavez (35-8)

Class 3A

126: Sioux City East sophomore Jadyn Friedrichs (27-11) vs. Bettendorf sophomore Jayce Luna (35-4)

145: Sioux City North senior Logan Williams (18-13) vs. Southeast Polk senior Joel Jesuroga (36-1)

152: Storm Lake Edgar Barreiro (29-10) vs. Johnston sophomore Braden Blackorby (27-3)

160: Spencer senior Cole Rutter (32-7) vs. Dubuque Hempstead junior Josiah Schaetzle (26-5)

195- Denison-Schleswig junior Jaxson Hildebrand (36-3) vs. Cedar Rapids Kennedy senior Colin Flannagan (31-4)

220: Le Mars sophomore Ayden Hoag (44-3) vs. Muscatine sophomore Evan Franke (30-10)

220: Spencer junior Logan Huckfelt (25-6) vs. Waukee Northwest junior Cael Winter (19-3)

