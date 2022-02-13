57 Northwest Iowa wrestlers qualify for state tournament

Josiah Bundt, right, of MOC-Floyd Valley defeats Gabe TerWee of West Lyon in the 195-pound Class 2A District 6 wrestling championship on Saturday at Sioux Center High School in Sioux Center, Iowa.
Jarrett Roos, behind, of Sheldon-South O`Brien defeats Ethan DeLeon of Bishop Heelan in the 170-pound Class 2A District 6 wrestling championship on Saturday at Sioux Center High School in Sioux Center, Iowa.
Sir Brandon Watts, left, of Bishop Heelan defeats Ty Koedam of Sergeant Bluff-Luton in the 138-pound Class 2A District 6 wrestling championship at Sioux Center High School on Saturday in Sioux Center, Iowa.
Hunter Steffans, above, of Sergeant Bluff-Luton defeats Landon Veit of OABCIG in the 145-pound wrestleback for second place in the Class 2A District 6 wrestling meet at Sioux Center High School in Sioux Center, Iowa, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.
Regan Haschem, behind, of Central Lyon/George-Little Rock defeats Ayden McRoberts of Sergeant Bluff-Luton in the 120-pound wrestleback for second place in the Class 2A District 6 wrestling meet at Sioux Center High School in Sioux Center, Iowa, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.
Easton Fleshman, below, of West Lyon defeats Ethan Hooyer of Sioux Center in the 285-pound Class 2A District 6 wrestling championship at Sioux Center High School in Sioux Center, Iowa, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.
Ty Hulshof, front, of Sioux Center defeats Lyle Moore of Central Lyon/George-Little Rock in the 220-pound Class 2A District 6 wrestling championship at Sioux Center High School in Sioux Center, Iowa, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.
Josiah Bundt, below, of MOC-Floyd Valley defeats Gabe Terwee of West Lyon in the 195-pound Class 2A District 6 wrestling championship at Sioux Center High School in Sioux Center, Iowa, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.
Zachery Rozeboom, above, of Sioux Center defeats Garrett McHugh of Sergeant Bluff-Luton in the 182-pound Class 2A District 6 wrestling championship at Sioux Center High School in Sioux Center, Iowa, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.
Zachery Rozeboom, right, of Sioux Center defeats Garrett McHugh of Sergeant Bluff-Luton in the 182-pound Class 2A District 6 wrestling championship at Sioux Center High School in Sioux Center, Iowa, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.
Jarrett Roos, above, of Sheldon-South O`Brien defeats Ethan DeLeon of Bishop Heelan in the 170-pound Class 2A District 6 wrestling championship at Sioux Center High School in Sioux Center, Iowa, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.
Zayvion Ellington, left, of Sergeant Bluff-Luton defeated Zach Jensen of Spirit Lake Park in the 160-pound Class 2A District 6 wrestling championship at Sioux Center High School in Sioux Center, Iowa, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.
Zayvion Ellington, above, of Sergeant Bluff-Luton defeated Zach Jensen of Spirit Lake Park in the 160-pound Class 2A District 6 wrestling championship at Sioux Center High School in Sioux Center, Iowa, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.
Zander Ernst, above, of Sergeant Bluff-Luton defeats Jaxson Rozeboom of Boyden Hull-Rock Valley in the 152-pound Class 2A District 6 wrestling championship at Sioux Center High School in Sioux Center, Iowa, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.
Zander Ernst, below, of Sergeant Bluff-Luton defeats Jaxson Rozeboom of Boyden Hull-Rock Valley in the 152-pound Class 2A District 6 wrestling championship at Sioux Center High School in Sioux Center, Iowa, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.
Cason Johannes, above, of Sheldon-South O`Brien defeats Hunter Steffans of Sergeant Bluff-Luton in the 145-pound Class 2A District 6 wrestling championship at Sioux Center High School in Sioux Center, Iowa, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.
Sir Brandon Watts, right, of Bishop Heelan defeats Ty Koedam of Sergeant Bluff-Luton in the 138-pound Class 2A District 6 wrestling championship at Sioux Center High School in Sioux Center, Iowa, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.
Bo Koedam, right, of Sergeant Bluff-Luton defeats Gage Blauwet of West Lyon in the 126-pound Class 2A District 6 wrestling championship at Sioux Center High School in Sioux Center, Iowa, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.
Kade Bauer, front, of Sioux Center defeats Ayden McRoberts of Sergeant Bluff-Luton in the 120-pound Class 2A District 6 wrestling championship at Sioux Center High School in Sioux Center, Iowa, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.
Kade Bauer, left, of Sioux Center defeats Ayden McRoberts of Sergeant Bluff-Luton in the 120-pound Class 2A District 6 wrestling championship at Sioux Center High School in Sioux Center, Iowa, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.
Levi Kramer, below, of Central Lyon/George-Little Rock defeats Gabino Vargas of Boyden Hull-Rock Valley in the 113-pound Class 2A District 6 wrestling championship at Sioux Center High School in Sioux Center, Iowa, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.
Of the 58 area state qualifiers, 22 are in Class 1A, 29 will wrestle for a Class 2A title, and seven represent Class 3A.
Here are the first round matchups for all 58 wrestlers. These matches will all take place Thursday. The winners will advance to Thursday’s quarterfinal and semifinal rounds, and the state championship rounds will take place Saturday evening.
Class 1A
106: Akron-Westfield sophomore Cael Morrow (40-2) vs. Riverside freshman Davis Bramman (26-16)
106: Westwood sophomore Jaxon Prichard (26-7) vs. Lake Mills freshman Lucas Oldenkamp (41-7)
120: West Sioux senior Braden Graff (45-1) vs. Baxter junior Cole Smith (23-7)
120: Kingsley-Pierson senior Juan Juarez (32-14) vs. Lisbon junior Brandon Paez (33-1)
Saturday is the biggest day yet in Josiah Bundt’s high school wrestling career. Should he do well though, a much bigger day will come soon. He comes into districts with a 31-9 overall record, a No. 9 state ranking, and a greater passion for the sport that has him shooting for the moon.
Winnebago High School boys basketball ran onto the floor in celebration, at the end of its 48-44 victory over Laurel-Concord-Coleridge in the Lewis and Clark Conference Championship game. The victory took place at Wayne State College, and clinched the second straight conference title for the team.
