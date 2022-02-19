Akron-Westfield's Cael Morrow loses in state championship match

DES MOINES — Two points short.

Akron-Westfield wrestler Cael Morrow came up just two points short of a Class 1A state title on Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena, as the Westerners’ sophomore 106 pounder lost to Don Bosco senior Caleb Coffin in the state championship match, 3-1.

The loss was a tough one for Morrow, who spent the season working hard to stay at his wrestling best. As a “big 106 pounder”, Morrow spent many mornings and weekends in the gym, in order to make sure he was able to make weight.

Throughout the season, Morrow used use his size to an advantage against his oftentimes smaller opponents, but was ultimately unable to score against Coffin late in Saturday's match.

Morrow got out to a 1-0 lead in the second period on an escape, but fell behind in the third when Coffin tied it on an escape at the 1:02 mark, and then took the lead with a two-point takedown at 0:22.

As Coffin raised his hands in celebration, Morrow spent several seconds kneeling facedown on the mat, gathering himself for the long walk back to the Westerners' spot in the bowels of the arena.

“A great accomplishment,” Akron-Westfield head coach John Sievert said. “A state finalist, runner-up (as) a sophomore. He’s had a hell of a season. That hurts, a lot. You can see it on his face, but we knew it was going to be a tight one.”

Going up against the No. 1 ranked Coffin, Sievert and Morrow knew that the ultimate result would probably depend on who earned the final takedown. When Coffin took Morrow to the mat with 22 ticks left on the clock, a loud cheer went up from the Don Bosco fan section.

While the end result didn’t go Morrow’s way, he was still able to appreciate his time spent on Iowa high school wrestling’s biggest stage.

“It was a great feeling being out in front of all those people,” Morrow said. “It’s quite nerve-wracking, but I brushed that off pretty quickly and once the match started, it was a good match. One takedown between it all with (22) seconds left, that’s all it is.”

One thing will be different about next year. After this season, Morrow says that his days as a 106-pounder are over. He’s not sure yet at what weight he will wrestle at next season, but 113 or 120 seem the most likely spots.

“It’s going to be a lot more work than last year,” Morrow said. “Last year, I put in a lot of work and got to this point. But it obviously wasn’t hard enough to help me finish the job. I need to keep pushing, get more work in, and continue to grow and get better.”

Heading into his junior year, Sievert said that Morrow will be hungry.

Hungry to improve, hungry to get back to Wells Fargo Arena, and hungry to avenge his state championship loss.

Morrow knows how close he came to raising a title trophy for the Westerners' this season.

Now all he can do is start getting ready for next year.

“Two points away from being a state champ," Morrow said. "I’ll just use the drive for next year.”

Dewald earns state spot

his will be Dewald’s second consecutive state championship match. He finished second in state last year after losing to Carson Tenold of Don Bosco in a 3-1 sudden victory.

Dewald sat out the early part of the season after breaking his foot on the football field. But since his return, Dewald hasn’t missed a beat. With his semifinal victory in hand, Dewald is now 29-0 on the season, with a chance to end his year in perfect fashion.

For the Rebels, Dewald’s absence was felt in the early part of the year, but the senior managed to find other ways to contribute.

“Obviously, we missed him a ton, but what he did in the room was become more of a mentor and more of a coach,” Westwood head coach Tom Thompson said. “Yeah, he was there and he couldn’t practice, but now he is helping other groups and he is being a leader.”

Following his 10-4 win over Sampson, Dewald flexed his arms to the Westwood crowd, and then stayed behind for a minute to high-five and chat with some of the young children in the crowd.

In addition to shooting for state championships, Dewald hopes that his success might help the Westwood wrestling team grow.

“I hope it gets some kids in the wrestling room,” Dewald said. “Especially small schools, your friends played basketball, so you are going to play basketball. My goal is to (help) these kids see what wrestling can do for them, get them into that wrestling room, and show them what hard work is. It kind of creates that step, and we can build a program here like you see at some of these other schools you see in 1A.”

Dewald’s state finals opponent on Saturday will be No. 1 ranked Hudson senior Tate Entriken, who comes into the match with a 47-1 record.

While Dewald has been through a lot this season with his injury and in bouncing back from his heartbreaking loss in last year’s championship, he isn’t letting any of that slow him down in his pursuit of a championship trophy.

“Everything, not being able to lift like I wanted to, not being able to run, not being able to condition like I wanted to early in the year, all that is gone,” Dewald said. “All that adversity helped me get to here, and know that this thing is going to be what it is, and I can’t stop that. My foot can;t hold me back. I’ve got to go through there, bust through that wall, and just keep rising.”

