Akron-Westfield's Cael Morrow, Westwood's Dewald clinch spots in 1A state championships

DES MOINES — Two for the show.

A pair of Northwest Iowa wrestlers punched their tickets to Saturday’s Class 1A state wrestling finals on Friday night at Wells Fargo Arena, as 106 pound Akron-Westfield sophomore Cael Morrow secured his spot with a semifinals victory over Nashua-Plainfield freshman Jayden Rinken, and 182 pounder Jackson Dewald booked a return trip for Westwood with a win over Josh Glendening of New London.

This will be Dewald’s second consecutive state championship match. He finished second in state last year after losing to Carson Tenold of Don Bosco in a 3-1 sudden victory.

Dewald sat out the early part of the season after breaking his foot on the football field. But since his return, Dewald hasn’t missed a beat. With his semifinal victory in hand, Dewald is now 29-0 on the season, with a chance to end his year in perfect fashion.

For the Rebels, Dewald’s absence was felt in the early part of the year, but the senior managed to find other ways to contribute.

“Obviously, we missed him a ton, but what he did in the room was become more of a mentor and more of a coach,” Westwood head coach Tom Thompson said. “Yeah, he was there and he couldn’t practice, but now he is helping other groups and he is being a leader.”

Following his 10-4 win over Sampson, Dewald flexed his arms to the Westwood crowd, and then stayed behind for a minute to high-five and chat with some of the young children in the crowd.

In addition to shooting for state championships, Dewald hopes that his success might help the Westwood wrestling team grow.

“I hope it gets some kids in the wrestling room,” Dewald said. “Especially small schools, your friends played basketball, so you are going to play basketball. My goal is to (help) these kids see what wrestling can do for them, get them into that wrestling room, and show them what hard work is. It kind of creates that step, and we can build a program here like you see at some of these other schools you see in 1A.”

Dewald’s state finals opponent on Saturday will be No. 1 ranked Hudson senior Tate Entriken, who comes into the match with a 47-1 record.

While Dewald has been through a lot this season with his injury and in bouncing back from his heartbreaking loss in last year’s championship, he isn’t letting any of that slow him down in his pursuit of a championship trophy.

“Everything, not being able to lift like I wanted to, not being able to run, not being able to condition like I wanted to early in the year, all that is gone,” Dewald said. “All that adversity helped me get to here, and know that this thing is going to be what it is, and I can’t stop that. My foot can;t hold me back. I’ve got to go through there, bust through that wall, and just keep rising.”

The other area Class 1A wrestler to earn a state finals spot was Morrow, who defeated Rinken in the semifinals by a 7-3 score. Saturday will be Morrow’s first state title match appearance, but he someone he can lean on for experience, in Akron-Westfield assistant coach John Henrich, a three-time state champion for the Westerners.

While Morrow might be nervous for the big match, Henrich’s advice and example could go a long way for Morrow as he preps for the match of his life.

“He said it was really hard to keep him from moving around, and warming up, and trying to be out of that feeling,” Morrow said. “But I’ll try my best to just stay relaxed, calm, and calm before the storm.”

One of the biggest challenges for Morrow this season has been cutting weight to get to 106. Morrow admits that there have been moments throughout the season where he has wanted to just go up to 113 pounds, but his size makes him a valuable piece for the Westerners in the lightweight division.

“He’s probably the biggest 106 pounder that is here,” Akron-Westfield head coach John Sievert said. “As far as height wise, he is not small by any means. There have been some days probably where he has hated it, but you’ve always got to remember the end goal. It’s ‘what are you trying to accomplish?’ So far, he’s getting there. One more match.”

Morrow’s opponent on Saturday will be No. 1 ranked Caleb Coffin of Don Bosco.

“Knowing that the cut paid off, it’s a great feeling,” Morrow said. “All that hard work in the summertime I put in, all the extra time I put in working out when nobody else was working out in the early mornings, it all just pays off.”

Elsewhere in Class 1A, all five West Sioux wrestlers fell short of making a state championship appearance. At 120, Falcons’ senior Braden Graff lost in the semis to Brandon Paez of Lisbon, while 126 pound senior Cameron Clark lost to Riverside’s Jace Rose, 6-5.

145 pound junior Mikey Baker lost to Hudson’s Karter Krapfl, 1-0, and 160 pound senior Cullen Koedam lost to Riceville’s Lawson Losee in the semis by an 18-3 technical fall. 182 pound junior Jackson Dewald was the final Falcon to fall in the semifinals, with an 8-4 loss to Hudson senior Tate Entriken.

Over in Class 3A, 220 pound Spencer junior Logan Huckfelt lost his state semifinal match to Ralston Rumley of Dowling Catholic, by a 5-3 decision.

The consolation semifinals and finals for all classes will begin on Saturday at 10 a.m.

The all-class state finals will begin at 6 p.m.

