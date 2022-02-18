Bishop Heelan wrestler Ethan DeLeon heading to state championship match on Saturday night

DES MOINES — Revenge is a dish best served cold. The temperature inside of Wells Fargo Arena in mid-February is just about perfect for it.

On Friday afternoon, Bishop Heelan junior Ethan DeLeon scored a double dose of revenge at the IHSAA state wrestling tournament, defeating Sheldon-South O’Brien sophomore Jarrett Roos by an 3-2 decision in the state quarterfinals — then beat Vinton-Shellsburg senior Brady Ortner, 6-4, to secure his spot in Saturday night’s Class 2A 170 pound championship match.

Both opponents have taken down DeLeon in the past. Last week at the Class 2A, District 6 meet in Sioux Center, Roos won the district title over DeLeon, handing the No. 1 ranked Crusader his only loss of the season.

With his revenge win over Roos quickly accomplished on Friday morning, DeLeon then turned his attention to his afternoon tilt against Ortner, who knocked DeLeon out of the state tournament his freshman season.

DeLeon scored first in the match, with a takedown and an escape in the first period, giving him a one-point advantage. After another three points in the second, DeLeon had a 6-2 lead. Ortner added one more in the final frame on an escape, but it was too late, as DeLeon booked his first state finals ticket, in his third career trip to Des Moines.

His freshman year, DeLeon finished off the podium, and placed sixth as a senior. This year, he is just one win away from getting to call himself a champion.

Just a few months ago, DeLeon was about as far away as an athlete can get from a championship bout.

After breaking the radius bone in his right wrist this past fall, DeLeon was out for almost the entire football season, and then missed the start of the wrestling season too. He has a visible scar on his forearm from the ensuing surgery, and even now wears tape around the wrist to protect it during matches.

While those weeks and months on the sideline was a tough way for DeLeon to spent the start of his junior year, there were some blessings that came from it too. He was forced to rest for awhile, both his body and his mind.

“Honestly, I thought I had a good mental break,” DeLeon said. “After that, I felt all the burn out, everything was gone. I just felt hungry, and ready to compete again.”

DeLeon returned from his months-long absence in early January, and has been on a tear since then. With his semifinals victory, the No. 1 ranked DeLeon now has a 27-1 overall record.

Last season, his No. 6 state finish came at 145 pounds, and now he might just walk away as a champion at 170.

Following his quarterfinals victory over Roos, DeLeon said that the districts loss might have been just what he needed headed into the state tournament. With the season he had been having up to that point, DeLeon admitted that he may have gotten a little too cocky, and the loss served as a nice reality check. No matter how talented, anybody can get beat.

“I think in years past, he was just excited to be a state qualifier, and wherever the chips fell, they fell,” Heelan coach Jordan Langley said. “This year, it was expected to be here, and he is expecting to be wrestling Saturday night. Anything short of that is going to be disappointing for all of us.”

But the Heelan crew needn’t be disappointed, as DeLeon will indeed be wrestling on Saturday night, against No. 2 ranked Atlantic senior Kadin Stutzman.

No. 1 vs. No. 2 for a state championship. It just seems right.

“It feels great,” DeLeon said. “But the job isn’t finished. I’m going to recover these next 24 to 26 hours, and get ready to go tomorrow. I’m ready.”

DeLeon earns plenty of wins on the mat, and will try for the biggest win of his life on Saturday night. But it’s the losses that gotten DeLeon to where he is now, whether they came last week or two years ago.

“We keep telling him, make a statement,” Langley said. “That has kind of been our motto to him for the last couple weeks, and now it is time to prove it.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0