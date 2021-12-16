Bishop Heelan wrestling takes down East in fast fashion

SIOUX CITY — The Bishop Heelan High School wrestling team earned a lightning-quick victory on Thursday night at East High School as the Crusaders took down the Black Raiders, 54-27, in a dual that was finished in under 40 minutes.
Heelan 182-pound senior Liam Cleary started the night by pinning East freshman Bradyn Fahrendholz in 57 seconds. Sophomore Joey Fitzsimmons then won by default at 195, to give the Crusaders a 12-0 lead.
At 220 pounds, East senior Cameron Buchannan beat Crusaders’ sophomore Agustin Moreno by fall at 1:27, but Heelan heavyweight Naeron Bisse followed that up by pinning East’s Mitchell Paronto at the 4:40 mark.
After default wins by Heelan at 106, and East at 113, Crusaders freshman Jackson Kinnetz took down East’s Yareli Morales by fall at 1:26.
East won by default at 126 pounds, and then pulled within six points when Black Raiders’ junior Zaylen Kiment pinned Ethan Lamson at the 1:59 mark.
The Crusaders finished off the Black Raiders by winning four of the final five matches of the night, with 138-pounder Sir Brandon Watts pinning Vincent Pomerson at 1:30, 145 pound senior Jake McGowan beating East’s Darrel Torres by fall at the one-minute mark, 160 pounder Adrian Reyes pinning Riley Neal at the 28 second mark, and 170-pounder James Cleary defeating East’s Paxton McCaslen by fall at 1:14.
East’s final win of the night came at 152 pounds, when senior Jose Sanchez beat Heelan junior Radyn Neal in a 7-6 decision.
“I thought the guys wrestled fairly well,” Heelan co-head coach Jordan Langley said. “We did a good job pressing the pace and staying in their face for three periods. But I think we’ve got a lot to clean up.”
The Crusaders will wrestle this weekend at the Battle of Waterloo, one of the state’s biggest wrestling tournaments of the year, and going into it, Langley wants to see some improvements, mostly technical things and wanting his team to 'take more chances'.
“I told the guys that we have a lot to clean up between now and (Friday) morning, when we take off,” Langley said. “Just fixing the little things. Not being at full strength right now, being out three guys kills us. But once we get those three guys back, we’ll be a pretty tough team to beat.”
On the Black Raiders side of the mat, head coach Kyle Lewis said that he was pleased with the way his team performed in the rivalry matchup. It's a match that the Crusaders circle on the calendar every year, and despite the loss, Lewis was happy with the Raiders' effort.
“I was beyond impressed with attitude and effort,” Lewis said. “Technique stuff we can fix, a lot of those matches there was some things that we can iron out, and that is what we will be doing. But I was really impressed with the attitude and effort of the team, going after it. There is a few position things that we can work on, but overall, I was pleased.”
The Black Raiders will wrestle again this Saturday, at the Don Miller Invitational in Fort Dodge.
