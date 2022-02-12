Bishop Heelan's Watts and Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Ty Koedam battle for rivalry bragging rights

When the moment is at its biggest and the lights are shining bright, Bishop Heelan sophomore Sir Brandon Watts and Sergeant Bluff-Luton junior Ty Koedam are usually there, fighting for first place.

This past weekend at the Class 2A, Sectional 11 tournament in Sergeant Bluff, Watts and Koedam faced off in the 138 pound finals, with Watts coming out on top by a 6-0 decision. The win gave Watts his second consecutive sectional title, and made it two straight victories against his area arch-rival.

Watts and Koedam, the No. 6 and No. 7 ranked 138 pound wrestlers in Class 2A, respectively, are familiar with each other, to say the least.

They’ve faced off many times on the mat, with the three most recent matchups coming on Jan. 13 at the Heelan Triangular, Jan. 27 at the MRAC Tournament, and this past weekend at sectionals.

Koedam won the first match this season between the two inside Heelan’s home gym, when he pinned Watts at the six minute mark. Watts won the rematch on Jan. 27, 7-6, to claim the MRAC title, and then defeated Koedam again at sectionals.

Their next matchup could be coming on Saturday, with both of them among the four wrestlers competing for a title at Class 2A, District 6 meet. This time, the top two wrestlers in each weight class advance to next week's state tournament in Des Moines.

While they are fierce competitors, Watts and Koedam get along well outside of the wrestling room. They occasionally hang out together with some of the other area wrestlers, and chatted for a while when they were both in attendance at a youth tournament several weeks ago.

But once the singlets are on and they shake hands at the center of the mat, all those friendly feelings go out the window.

“He’s an awesome guy outside of wrestling,” Koedam said. “He comes in and wrestles with us every once in awhile in the offseason. I play football against him, and he’s a great guy. It’s kind of like the practice room, you’re always best friends with your guys when you’re outside of the practice room. But as soon as you are in that room, you’re getting after it. You’re not friends. That’s how it is on the wrestling mat.”

For SB-L head coach Clint Koedam, the matchups between Ty and Sir Brandon are always fun, though he hopes for more action next time, describing the sectional finals as “a little bit of a boring match.”

“They kind of remind me of two rams that run into each other 1000 times,” coach Koedam said. “... I think both of them are extremely talented, and I think they can put on a lot better show, but right now there is a lot of respect being given on both sides of that towards each other. They’re both talented, they’re both quality wrestlers.”

After defeating him in the finals, Watts stuck around to watch Koedam’s wrestle-back, hoping to see him snag a win so that the two might get to face off again at districts.

Koedam wound up defeating OABCIG’S Beau Nieman to earn a second place finish, and secure his spot in Sioux Center.

Watts has worked hard to try to counteract Koedam’s technical expetise, saying that Koedam is especially adept at using an underhook and ankle picks to gain the advantage in their matchups.

“If I am able to work out of that underhooks and stuff like that and I’m not getting taken down on my feet or anything, then I’m looking to win the match,” Watts said. “I’m quick on bottom and I can get out, and then on top I can run. As long as I can get to myself on my feet, I’m looking good from there.”

One of the biggest challenges of facing Watts, according to Koedam, is his combination of strength and wrestling smarts. Both wrestlers are constantly looking for flaws in the other's game, and when a match against Watts is coming up, Koedam knows that he will need to spend plenty of time in the film room.

Koedam believes that Watts has already found a weakness in his game, now it’s up to Koedam to find what he can exploit against Watts.

“I don’t know if I wrestle very many kids that are as athletic and as strong and as quick as he is,” Koedam said. “He’s really good on his hips, but there is a flaw in everybody’s thing, and I’ve just got to find that for Saturday, and I’m sure I’ll get that done.”

As the tournament’s top two wrestlers in their weight class, it seems plausible, if not likely, that the pair will face off again in the district finals, with both likely qualifying for the state tournament.

Koedam has been to state twice before, placing eighth as a 126 pound freshman and finishing off the podium last year as a sophomore. Watts is still looking for his first trip to Wells Fargo Arena, after finishing third at districts a season ago.

Bishop Heelan head coach Jordan Langley coached Ty at the youth level, and now coaches Watts. As he sees it, every match between Koedam and Watts is different. With their dynamic and high scoring style of wrestling, things never get stale or predictable when they are on the mat together.

Whenever those two meet up, Langley said, the result is usually pretty exciting, especially at this point in the season, with so much on the line.

“It’s fun to watch those two continue to grow, and that rivalry and competition continue to grow between them,” Langley said. “I think especially for Northwest Iowa to see two kids at that level competing, is pretty awesome.”

