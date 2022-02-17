Bishop Heelan's Watts wins first state match, will compete in Friday quarterfinals

DES MOINES — When you compete in your first state wrestling tournament, getting off on the right foot is key if you want to keep your championship hopes alive.

One loss, and those dreams are done.

Bishop Heelan sophomore Sir Brandon Watts kept his state title hopes afloat on Thursday morning at the IHSAA state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena, with a 7-2 win over Independence junior Carter Straw.

The win came in Watts’ first ever match at the state tournament, and secured him a spot in Friday’s state quarterfinal round. As Watts caught his breath following his victory, he did his best to soak in the state tournament atmosphere, made even more meaningful after he fell short by finishing third last year at districts.

“It’s nice,” Watts said. “This is probably the most people I’ve ever wrestled in front of, and it’s a great atmosphere, but it also gives me motivation to keep going under pressure.”

Before the match, Watts admitted that he was feeling some nerves as he stood in the tunnel, and even on Wednesday night when he was trying to sleep.

Typically, Watt says he falls asleep pretty easily, but on the night before his state debut, he spent a bit more time staring at the ceiling that he usually does.

“Last night it was actually pretty tough to fall asleep,” Watts said. “It took me about 25 minutes and I woke up a couple times. Standing right here, I was getting really nervous. When I get nervous, my armpits sweat a little bit, and I was sweating.”

Watts came into the match with a 37-6 record, and titles in both the sectional and district tournaments over the past two weeks, while Straw had a mark of 40-13 on the season. Watts scored first with a two-point takedown in the second period, but Straw pulled within one point after an escape.

Watts added five more in the third period with a reversal at 1:04 and a nearfall at 0:21. Straw added one more point on an escape at 0:09, but it was too little, too late, as Watts scored the victory.

“We knew that was going to be a really tough match,” Bishop Heelan head coach Jordan Langley said. “He’s a great kid, and we watched him yesterday at duals and we kind of knew what to expect. We told Brandon that as long as he got the first takedown, he’d be in a good spot to win, and he found a way to do that at the end of the period, which was kind of a big momentum shift in the match.”

While Watts was wrestling, junior teammate Ethan DeLeon was watching from the edge of the mat and preparing for his own 170 pound match. One mat to the left, Watts’ friend and frequent opponent Ty Koedam of Sergeant Bluff-Luton was wrestling in his own match.

For Watts, the feeling of having so many familiar faces to look to, made the experience of his first day at the state tournament a lot more meaningful.

“It does feel nice,” Watts said. “It’s like having a brother beside you, whenever you are competing and doing what you like to do.”

With DeLeon emerging from his own match with a victory, both state qualifiers from Heelan will wrestle tomorrow in the quarterfinals.

Langley is confident that both of his wrestlers will be able to make some noise over the next two days. Watts will wrestle tomorrow in the 138 pound quarterfinals, against freshman Brent Yonkovic of West Delaware.

“It’s going to come down to conditioning and Brandon wrestling,” Langley said. “If he continues to wrestle like he did this morning, I think he’ll be in the finals on Saturday.”

