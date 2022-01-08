Chasing perfection: West Sioux trio still undefeated

HAWARDEN, Iowa — It’s not easy to stay perfect, but through the first half of the wrestling season, a trio of West Sioux High School wrestlers have managed to do exactly that.

Mikey Baker, Cullen Koedam, and Braden Graff have all wrestled their way to unbeaten records for the Falcons after five weeks of competition, and all three kept their season- long streaks alive by winning their respective weight classes on Saturday at the West Sioux Invitational.

The Falcons finished second in the team standings with 205 total points, as five Falcons came out with individual titles.

Graff won the 120-pound weight class with a 9-1 major decision win over Brookings sophomore Noah Miles, which improved him to 23-0 on the season.

At 145, junior Mikey Baker improved to a perfect 25-0 with a win by fall over Cherokee’s Colin Pick, while 160-pounder Cullen Koedam went to 24-0 with a 2-1 championship match win over Tyson Brandt of Brookings.

Three other Falcons also wrestled in championship matches on Saturday, with seniors Cameron Clark and Drayven Kraft winning at 126 and 132 pounds, respectively, while sophomore Zac Finzen finished second at 138.

The Falcons finished runner-up in the team standings to Brookings, at 213 total points.

Along with the five champions and one runner-up on Saturday, West Sioux had three wrestlers finish third.

“I feel like our top guys are wrestling really well, hence the six finalists today,” head coach Mark Van Oort said. “Then I felt like in those fifth and six, third and fourth place matches, we certainly won more of those today than we had previously in the year, and this was a relatively deep tournament. I really feel like the team is coming around.”

With three unbeaten wrestlers on his roster, along with 22-1 Clark at 126 pounds, Van Oort is pleased with where his team is at with less than a month to go until state sectionals.

To be perfect at this point of the season is no small feat, and Van Oort pointed to the trio’s vast amounts of wrestling experience as the reason for their respective successes.

“Those guys have spent their lives on the mat,” Van Oort said. “You look at Cam and Mikey and Braden and Cullen, those guys are guys that wrestle not three months out of the year, but nine months out of the year.”

“These guys have been doing this since they were four or five years old, and that is the big difference in what their style is, how they operate within a match, their experience, and their mat awareness, and they’re just tough, hard-nosed kids on top of that.”

The Falcons are currently ranked No. 4 on IAwrestle in the Class 1A team poll, with five wrestlers ranked in the top 12 at their respective weights. Following his hard-fought finals victory against Brandt, the 160-pound Koedam was named the tournament’s most outstanding wrestler, and he admitted that all this success has given West Sioux something of a bounce in its step.

When nobody has beaten you, it’s hard not to not have a strut when you walk into the gym.

“There is definitely a swagger,” Koedam said. “We’re always pushing each other in the room, even if we aren’t wrestling each other, we’re pushing each other and encouraging each other. It creates a family atmosphere, and we’re like brothers. It creates a good example for our younger guys, and even our youth kids that are watching us cheer for each other. That creates a good swagger for the team.”

In the high school wrestling world, it means something to see that zero next to your name in the loss column, but the challenge to it is that you become a target for other wrestlers. As Van Oort says, in the era of Trackwrestling, kids can look up their opponents record with just the clock of a laptop.

On the plus side of that though, a perfect record speaks volumes about a wrestler, and the Falcons know that other teams know that they are going to have to bring their best in order to beat West Sioux.

“We’re all pretty well known in this state and this area,” Mikey Baker said. “I definitely feel like we have a bit of swagger going into all the other places we go to.”

But the West Sioux undefeated three have bigger goals than just staying undefeated every week, or staying high in the rankings. The state tournament is just around the corner, and there are a lot of matches that need to be won before they get to wrestle for a championship at Wells Fargo Arena.

One day, one practice, and one win at a time.

“Rankings really don’t matter to me, I just know that I have to get better every time I go in the practice room,” Koedam said. “Every day I just have to get one percent better, to get to my end goal, which is a state title.”

Woodbury Central, meanwhile, placed fifth Saturday at the Tripoli Invitational with 112.5 points.

Avery Willer placed third at 113, and Ryder Koele placed third at 132. Zack Butler and Max McGill took home the bronze at 145 and 160.

