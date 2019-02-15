Central Lyon/George-Little Rock's Kolton Bus celebrates his win against Hampton-Dumont's Dalton Chipp in the 195 pound Class 2A semifinals match at the state wrestling tournament in Des Moines on Friday.
Central Lyon/George-Little Rock's Kolton Bus, top, wrestles against Hampton-Dumont's Dalton Chipp in the 195 pound Class 2A semifinals match at the state wrestling tournament in Des Moines on Friday.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Central Lyon/George-Little Rock's Kolton Bus, left, wrestles against Hampton-Dumont's Dalton Chipp in the 195 pound Class 2A semifinals match at the state wrestling tournament in Des Moines on Friday.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Central Lyon/George-Little Rock's Kolton Bus celebrates his win against Hampton-Dumont's Dalton Chipp in the 195 pound Class 2A semifinals match at the state wrestling tournament in Des Moines on Friday.
DES MOINES -- Central Lyon/George-Little’s Kolton Bus never qualified for the state tournament until this season, his last year to do it.
The senior was also certainly not a favorite to advance to the finals at 195 pounds with third-ranked Thomas Bentley and fourth-ranked Dalton Chipp on Bus’ side of the bracket.
But Bus put himself in a position to potentially be a finalist when he won his first-round match by fall and then pinned Bentley in the second period in the quarterfinals, setting up a match with Chipp.
Bus wasn’t able to pin Chipp. Time ran out as Bus had Chipp on his back in the second period. So for the first time this season, Bus went a full six minutes to get a win. He’s lost other six-minute matches but on Saturday, he defeated Chipp 10-6 to go from first-time state qualifier as a senior to a first-time state finalist at 195 pounds in Class 2A.
Central Lyon/George-Little Rock's Kolton Bus, left, wrestles Red Oak's Thomas Bentley in the 195 pound Class 2A quarter-finals match at the state wrestling tournament in Des Moines, Iowa on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Brayden Graff, top, wrestles Centerville's Matthew Lewis in the 113 pound Class 2A quarter-finals match at the state wrestling tournament in Des Moines, Iowa on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Brayden Graff wrestles Centerville's Matthew Lewis in the 113 pound Class 2A quarter-finals match at the state wrestling tournament in Des Moines, Iowa on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Jack Gaukel, right, wrestles Clarion-Goldfield-Dows' Remington Hanson in the 132 pound Class 2A quarter-finals match at the state wrestling tournament in Des Moines, Iowa on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Bishop Heelan's Brennan Todd wrestles Union's Jack Thomsen in the 138 pound Class 2A quarter-finals match at the state wrestling tournament in Des Moines, Iowa on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Spirit Lake Park's Kyler Rieck wins against Atlantic's Kyler Rieck in the 152 pound Class 2A quarter-finals match at the state wrestling tournament in Des Moines, Iowa on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Easton Graff celebrates his win against Solon's Zack Bevans in the 152 pound Class 2A quarter-finals match at the state wrestling tournament in Des Moines, Iowa on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Easton Graff celebrates his win against Solon's Zack Bevans in the 152 pound Class 2A quarter-finals match at the state wrestling tournament in Des Moines, Iowa on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sheldon-South O'Brien's Luke Jenness, left, wrestles Washington's Tristin Westphal in the 195 pound Class 2A quarter-finals match at the state wrestling tournament in Des Moines, Iowa on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sheldon-South O'Brien's Luke Jenness, left, wrestles Washington's Tristin Westphal in the 195 pound Class 2A quarter-finals match at the state wrestling tournament in Des Moines, Iowa on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Spirit Lake Park's Dakoda Powell, left, wrestles ADM's Kaden Sutton in the 220 pound Class 2A quarter-finals match at the state wrestling tournament in Des Moines, Iowa on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Bishop Heelan's Kobe Clayborne is lifted by Humboldt's Justin Jones in the 285 pound Class 2A quarter-finals match at the state wrestling tournament in Des Moines, Iowa on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Bishop Heelan's Kobe Clayborne, left, wrestles Humboldt's Justin Jones in the 285 pound Class 2A quarter-finals match at the state wrestling tournament in Des Moines, Iowa on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Bishop Heelan's Kobe Clayborne, right, wins against Humboldt's Justin Jones in the 285 pound Class 2A quarter-finals match at the state wrestling tournament in Des Moines, Iowa on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Storm Lake's Aaron Ungs, bottom, wrestles Glenwood's Noah Carter in the 195 pound Class 3A consolations match at the state wrestling tournament in Des Moines, Iowa on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
West Sioux's Kory Van Oort, left, wrestles Don Bosco's Cade Tenold in the 152 pound Class 1A semi-finals match at the state wrestling tournament in Des Moines, Iowa on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Alta-Aurelia's Nick Gaes celebrates the win against MFL's Garrett Keehner in the 220 pound Class 1A semi-finals match at the state wrestling tournament in Des Moines, Iowa on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Woodbury Central's Beau Klingensmith celebrates the win against Sigourney-Keota's Sigourney-Keota in the 113 pound Class 1A semi-finals match at the state wrestling tournament in Des Moines, Iowa on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
West Sioux's Adam Allard, front, wrestles AGWSR's Trey Lashbrook in the 120 pound Class 1A semi-finals match at the state wrestling tournament in Des Moines, Iowa on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Woodbury Central's Wade Mitchell, right, wrestles MFL's Michael Egan in the 145 pound Class 1A semi-finals match at the state wrestling tournament in Des Moines, Iowa on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Akron-Westfield's John Henrich, right, wrestles Underwood's Michael Baker in the 160 pound Class 1A semi-finals match at the state wrestling tournament in Des Moines, Iowa on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Western Christian's Tristan Mulder celebrates the win against East Sac County's Garret Bruce in the 170 pound Class 1A semi-finals match at the state wrestling tournament in Des Moines, Iowa on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Western Christian's Tristan Mulder celebrates the win against East Sac County's Garret Bruce in the 170 pound Class 1A semi-finals match at the state wrestling tournament in Des Moines, Iowa on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Jack Gaukel, right, wrestles Williamsburg's Jalen Schropp in the 132 pound Class 2A semi-finals match at the state wrestling tournament in Des Moines, Iowa on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Jack Gaukel lifts Williamsburg's Jalen Schropp in the 132 pound Class 2A semi-finals match at the state wrestling tournament in Des Moines, Iowa on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Jack Gaukel celebrates his win against Williamsburg's Jalen Schropp in the 132 pound Class 2A semi-finals match at the state wrestling tournament in Des Moines, Iowa on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Jack Gaukel celebrates his win against Williamsburg's Jalen Schropp in the 132 pound Class 2A semi-finals match at the state wrestling tournament in Des Moines, Iowa on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Spirit Lake Park's Kyler Rieck, left, wrestles Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Easton Graff in the 152 pound Class 2A semi-finals match at the state wrestling tournament in Des Moines, Iowa on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Spirit Lake Park's Kyler Rieck, back, wrestles Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Easton Graff in the 152 pound Class 2A semi-finals match at the state wrestling tournament in Des Moines, Iowa on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Spirit Lake Park's Kyler Rieck, right, celebrates his win against Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Easton Graff in the 152 pound Class 2A semi-finals match at the state wrestling tournament in Des Moines, Iowa on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Central Lyon/George-Little Rock's Kolton Bus celebrates his win against Hampton-Dumont's Dalton Chipp in the 195 pound Class 2A semifinals match at the state wrestling tournament in Des Moines on Friday.
Bishop Heelan's Kobe Clayborne, bottom, is pinned by Harlan's Derec Weyer in the 285 pound Class 2A semi-finals match at the state wrestling tournament in Des Moines, Iowa on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
“That’s crazy to me. I took it one match at a time. I didn’t come to this tournament expecting anything. Only thing that I really wanted to do in my heart was place,” Bus said. “Getting to this finals match, I worked hard for this. All season long, all three years, come down here and kicking butt is what I wanted to do so bad. I finally got that done. On to finals tomorrow and do my best there.”
Bus came into the tournament as one of the smallest 195 pounders. But in each match, he was able to overpower his opponents. He had as many takedowns as Chipp to go along with a reversal and two nearfall points. He was able to escape from Chipp twice in the third period.
“Coach always told me, don’t be nervous, don’t think you are going to lose,” Bus said. “I came down here expecting nothing. I expected to go on the mat and fight my butt off. Whoever won was going to be the most gut-tough and it ended up being me this time.”
Bus has 102 pins in his career but the win might have meant a bit more since it wasn’t by fall. Bus has struggled to win matches that have gone the full distance but he picked up a big six-minute win by upsetting Chipp to advance to the 195-pound championship match.
“This was as good of a match that I’ve won. This is the first six-minute match I believe I’ve won so that’s big for me,” Bus said.
Bus has one more big challenge ahead of him on Saturday when he faces Davenport Assumption’s Julien Broderson, who is undefeated. Broderson is not only the top-ranked 195-pounder in 2A, he’s also ranked No. 9 nationally by Flowrestling.
But Bus is going to go out there and do what he’s done this whole tournament. He’s going to have fun with the whole process.
“The Grand March, I miss that about the middle school days. To come out as one of the top dogs in the state with everyone cheering you, that’s just awesome,” Bus said.
Bishop Heelan’s Kobe Clayborne made the 285 semifinal but was pinned by Harlan’s Derec Weyer in 1:32. He falls to Saturday’s consolation semifinal.
West Delaware leads the 2A team race with 56.5 points and Union and Solon are right behind with 54.5 and 52.5 points, respectively. Spirit Lake Park sits in seventh place with 45.5 points and Sergeant Bluff-Luton is in ninth place with 45 points.