Try 1 month for 99¢

DES MOINES -- Central Lyon/George-Little’s Kolton Bus never qualified for the state tournament until this season, his last year to do it.

The senior was also certainly not a favorite to advance to the finals at 195 pounds with third-ranked Thomas Bentley and fourth-ranked Dalton Chipp on Bus’ side of the bracket.

But Bus put himself in a position to potentially be a finalist when he won his first-round match by fall and then pinned Bentley in the second period in the quarterfinals, setting up a match with Chipp.

Bus wasn’t able to pin Chipp. Time ran out as Bus had Chipp on his back in the second period. So for the first time this season, Bus went a full six minutes to get a win. He’s lost other six-minute matches but on Saturday, he defeated Chipp 10-6 to go from first-time state qualifier as a senior to a first-time state finalist at 195 pounds in Class 2A.

Photos: 2019 Iowa state wrestling championships Friday action

+42 
+42 
2019 State Wrestling Friday
+42 
+42 
2019 State Wrestling Friday
+42 
+42 
2019 State Wrestling Friday
+42 
+42 
2019 State Wrestling Friday
+42 
+42 
2019 State Wrestling Friday

“That’s crazy to me. I took it one match at a time. I didn’t come to this tournament expecting anything. Only thing that I really wanted to do in my heart was place,” Bus said. “Getting to this finals match, I worked hard for this. All season long, all three years, come down here and kicking butt is what I wanted to do so bad. I finally got that done. On to finals tomorrow and do my best there.”

Bus came into the tournament as one of the smallest 195 pounders. But in each match, he was able to overpower his opponents. He had as many takedowns as Chipp to go along with a reversal and two nearfall points. He was able to escape from Chipp twice in the third period.

“Coach always told me, don’t be nervous, don’t think you are going to lose,” Bus said. “I came down here expecting nothing. I expected to go on the mat and fight my butt off. Whoever won was going to be the most gut-tough and it ended up being me this time.”

Bus has 102 pins in his career but the win might have meant a bit more since it wasn’t by fall. Bus has struggled to win matches that have gone the full distance but he picked up a big six-minute win by upsetting Chipp to advance to the 195-pound championship match.

“This was as good of a match that I’ve won. This is the first six-minute match I believe I’ve won so that’s big for me,” Bus said.

Bus has one more big challenge ahead of him on Saturday when he faces Davenport Assumption’s Julien Broderson, who is undefeated. Broderson is not only the top-ranked 195-pounder in 2A, he’s also ranked No. 9 nationally by Flowrestling.

But Bus is going to go out there and do what he’s done this whole tournament. He’s going to have fun with the whole process.

“The Grand March, I miss that about the middle school days. To come out as one of the top dogs in the state with everyone cheering you, that’s just awesome,” Bus said.

Bishop Heelan’s Kobe Clayborne made the 285 semifinal but was pinned by Harlan’s Derec Weyer in 1:32. He falls to Saturday’s consolation semifinal.

West Delaware leads the 2A team race with 56.5 points and Union and Solon are right behind with 54.5 and 52.5 points, respectively. Spirit Lake Park sits in seventh place with 45.5 points and Sergeant Bluff-Luton is in ninth place with 45 points.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments