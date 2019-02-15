DES MOINES -- West Sioux and Woodbury Central have two finalists each, Akron-Westfield’s John Henrich will wrestle for his third state title and Alta-Aurelia’s Nick Gaes and Western Christian’s Tristan Mulder will each be wrestling for their first state titles after Friday’s action in Class 1A at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Kory Van Oort had a rematch with Woodbury Central’s Garrett Arment in the 152 quarterfinals. The two battled in the district final with Van Oort getting a one-point victory.
Arment jumped out to a 4-1 lead on Van Oort and was up 4-2 going into the second. Arment led Van Oort up to begin the second but didn’t have the same success he did in the first period.
Van Oort made an adjustment and got a takedown to go up 5-4.
“He was getting on in his attacks and I wasn’t moving my feet in the first period. I knew if I could move my feet and control ties, I could get to my shots,” Van Oort said. “I felt pretty good the entire match. I could feel him fading as the match went on and it would be more in my favor.”
Van Oort rode Arment for the final 1:12 of the period which he felt wore down Arment.
“He’s a tough kid and I knew if I could get on top and put a tough ride on him, it would take a lot out of him,” Van Oort said. “That was the goal going in. Get on top and wear him out. Sure enough, that’s what we did.”
The two were neutral in the third period and Van Oort was able to fight off the attacks to advance.
Van Oort faced Cade Tenold in the semifinal and was down 3-2 going into the final 30 seconds. He took a shot and got a takedown with 13 seconds left and earned two back points. Tenold got a reversal with one second left but Van Oort had enough points for the 6-5 win to advance to the finals for the second time in his career.
Adam Allard cruised to a quarterfinal win, pinning Cael Cassady in 1:09 at 120 for the junior’s third trip to the semifinals. Allard jumped out to an 8-0 lead in the first period against fourth-ranked Trey Lashbrook and advanced to his third straight state finals appearance with a 10-1 major decision. Allard is going for his third state title.
Woodbury Central’s Beau Klingensmith won his quarterfinal match by fall in 5:13 at 113. In the semifinals, his coaches told him to set a slower pace. His opponent, Mason Dye, had other plans with a quick takedown, which led to a flurry of action.
Klingensmith was up 7-6 at the end of the first period and then 9-6 going into the third. He almost got the pin but then Dye got a reversal and almost pinned Klingensmith.
The Wildcats sophomore was able to bridge to work out of the potential pin and went on to win 18-11 to advance to Saturday’s 113-pound championship match.
“This is been something me and my coaches have been dreaming about. When I heard there were 10 seconds left, I had the biggest smile on my face,” Klingensmith said. “I made it to that Saturday night. I lost in the semifinals by one last year and it kept sparking a fire in me. We weren’t going to let it happen again.”
Woodbury Central’s Wade Mitchell won his quarterfinal match 20-8 over Lisbon’s Ryne Mohrfeld at 145.
Mitchell was up 3-1 going into the third period against Michael Egan in his semifinal. Egan got an escape and with 18 seconds left, a takedown to go up. Mitchell quickly escaped and the match went to overtime.
Mitchell took a shot at the edge of the mat and got both feet for the takedown to win 6-4 to advance to the finals for the second season in a row.
“I knew I could get out from bottom. It was a matter of how soon could I get that takedown, whether it be at the end of the match or in overtime,” Mitchell said. “I would say wrestling on my feet is my best position, so that first overtime is where I am going to be comfortable at. This is one step closer to the goal.”
Alta-Aurelia’s Nick Gaes won his quarterfinal match by fall in 52 seconds over East Buchanan’s Luke Recker. His semifinal was shorter. Garrett Keehner took a shot, Gaes used it to his advantage and put Keehner on his back for a pin in 44 seconds.
It’s the first finals appearance for Gaes, who has pinned his way through the bracket in 1:06 or less each match.
“I was ready to wrestle. I’ve been looking forward to this for the last year, getting to the finals,” Gaes said. “This means a lot. Last time we had a state finalist was about 10 years ago. We haven’t had a state finalist since we combined and I am glad I am the first one.”
Akron-Westfield’s John Henrich won his 160-pound quarterfinal match 9-0. His semifinal match was shorter as he pinned Underwood’s Michael Baker in 1:08. Henrich hasn’t allowed a point all season, hasn’t lost in the state of Iowa and will wrestle for his third state title on Saturday.
Western Christian’s Tristan Mulder won his quarterfinal match 3-2 over Interstate 35’s Drew Kirkpatrick at 170.
His semifinal match was against East Sac’s Garrett Bruce, who beat him in the district final. Mulder was up 3-1 when Bruce got an escape but Mulder held off his late attacks and the sophomore will wrestle for the 170-pound title on Saturday.
Before this season, Logan Koedam wrestled for MOC-Floyd Valley before his family moved. He qualified for the state tournament once but never won a match at Wells Fargo Arena.
He’s 2-0 at state as a member of West Sioux’s wrestling team after winning his quarterfinal match 3-1 over sixth-ranked Ethan Allie of Belle Plaine.
“This means a lot. It means my hard work is paying off and I trust my training, all of my coaches, my dad. With him in the room, we butt heads but when it comes down to it, he’s always right and I am a semifinalist,” Koedam said. “When you have brothers backing you up and cheering you on and jumping on your shoulders when you get back in the tunnel when you get a big win, it means a lot to know you have a lot of guys behind you expecting the win out of you.”
Koedam was pinned by Zach Ryg in the semifinal and will wrestle in a consolation semifinal on Saturday.
West Sioux’s Cullen Koedam won a 5-4 sudden victory match to become a placewinner as a freshman at 113 pounds.
Dillon Lynott had a medical forfeit in the quarterfinals. He was able to wrestle his consolation match at 132 and got the pin in 5:45 to guarantee a spot on the podium.
Trevor Schuller was the only Falcon to be eliminated on Thursday. He stayed with No. 6 Nathan Johanningmeier but Johanningmeier held off Schuller’s late shot attempts for a 9-8 win. Schuller’s senior season ends with a 39-9 record.
Akron-Westfield’s Jader Briggs (106), Sibley-Ocheyedan’s Trey Schuck (126) and Westwood’s Trenton Dirks all advanced to Saturday’s placing matches.
Hinton’s Aiden Christiansen (120), Arment, West Monona’s Darius Gashe (195) and West Lyon’s Easton Fleshman (220) all saw their seasons end.