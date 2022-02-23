Dakota Valley girls wrestling sends four state qualifiers, including three first-timers

NORTH SIOUX CITY — Dakota Valley High School senior Ariana Gomez has been a trailblazer for her community.

Last year, Gomez was the only state qualifier at the South Dakota High School Athletic Association on the girls side for the Panthers, but in 2022, the Panthers are sending four girls to the state tournament, which starts at 9 a.m. Thursday at Sioux Falls’ Sanford Denny Premier Center.

Ariyana Bhakta (106), Anna Lee (154) and Gracie Delgado (170) are first-time qualifiers for the Panthers, and they’ll join Gomez, who’ll wrestle at 126 pounds.

“I think the credit goes to Ariana for bringing eyes to the girls sport, especially at Dakota Valley,” said Grayson Pirner, the Panthers’ wrestling coach. “Adding three girls speaks volumes to the hard work she put in. It opens people’s eyes, and inspires other girls to try it. It’s kind of inspiring to think that she was the one to start it all.”

Gomez returns with a 20-10 record after placing fourth at state last year, but there’s a new element. Last year, the girls were broken up into Class A and Class B divisions.

This time around, all girls are competing against one another, just like in Iowa and Nebraska.

Her first match is against Viborg-Hurley’s Wendi Silverthorn, who has a 6-20 record as a freshman.

“She knows what she needs to do to win,” Pirner said. “She won’t have the same kind of nerves she had last year. She wants to finish at the top of the podium.”

One of the new state qualifiers is Delgado, who is also Gomez’s sister.

Delgado was the Panthers’ team manager last season, and throughout last season, she watched matches, supporting her peers.

However, according to Pirner, Delgado knew she could compete on the mat, as she tried out wrestling as a younger athlete.

So, the Panthers sophomore went to Pirner asking if she could trade in her clipboard for a singlet.

Pirner was more than supportive of that idea.

“Gracie saw how Ariana was doing last year, and that drove her back,” Pirner said. “She was at every tournament. That lit a fire under her. Gracie is one of the quiet girls, but she leads by example. Gracie is one of those girls who is very coachable. She also sets an example of our program.”

Delgado has a 16-6 record.

Bhakta, meanwhile, is also a sophomore trying out the sport for the first time. She qualified for state with a 5-13 record.

When she came out for the sport, Pirner noticed that she was a little undersized, but the upside was that she was quick and athletic.

She battled some illnesses and injuries, according to Pirner, but regained full strength quickly.

“She doesn’t get in a panic,” Pirner said. “She’s able to keep herself in matches.”

Lee’s first match is against No. 1 seeded Trinity Zopp of Lead, who has a 13-3 record. Both girls are sophomores.

Pirner said that Lee’s biggest strength is wrestling on her feet. She had to learn how to wrestle on her feet, and Pirner credited the first-time wrestler for being able to learn quickly.

“She definitely leans on Gomez to lead by example by doing the tough things during tournaments by staying hydrated and getting plenty of rest,” Pirner said. “She’s gotten better at getting focused to get prepared for the matches.”

Boonstra hopes for higher place

Dakota Valley freshman Jackson Boonstra has stepped up in two aspects — mentally and physically.

Boonstra placed eighth last February in the Class A 126-pound division, and when he takes the mat Thursday morning, he’ll go against 145-pound peers.

Since he stepped up to the 145-pound class, he wrestled against bigger and older guys.

Throughout the course of the season, Pirner said, he’s dealt with learning how to wrestle more physically.

“If you’re wrestling smart, you’re going to keep yourself in matches, and he’s been doing the right things,” Pirner said. “We’re excited for him to have the opportunity to see what he can do.

“In his mind, he wanted to avoid cutting weight,” Pirner added. “We were all on board for it. We knew he was ready to step up and take on that challenge. Some of those kids might be older, but he’s been able to hold his own.”

Boonstra will go against someone older than him on Thursday right off the bat. The freshman will face Sturgis senior Perry Ketelsen, who has a 19-14 record.

Boonstra has a 19-14 record.

“We think he has all the tools to finish on top,” Pirner said. “He’s more experienced and confident. He can block all the pressure out.”

