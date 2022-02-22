Dakota Valley's Jackson Boonstra among South Dakota prep state wrestling qualifiers

SIOUX FALLS — Jackson Boonstra is headed back to the state tournament.

The Dakota Valley High School freshman qualified Friday at the Region 2A wrestling tournament over the weekend. He did so by getting second in the 145-pound regional tournament in Brandon over the weekend.

Boonstra is one of 18 boys wrestlers who will be competing at the SDHSAA state tournament that starts Thursday at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls. The individual tournament is on Thursday and Friday, while duals will be held on Saturday.

Boonstra goes into the tournament with a 34-9 record. His first-round match is against Perry Ketelsen of Sturgis, who has a 19-14 record.

Boonstra is one of four freshmen in the field.

The Panthers will also send four girls to the tournament, too.

Those four girls are Ariyana Bhakta, Ariana Gomez, Anna Lee and Gracie Delgado.

Bhakta will compete in the 106-pound class, as all classes for girls are one statewide class. The Panthers sophomore has a 5-13 record, and she’ll go up against Destinee Wagner of Harrisburg.

Gomez returns to the state meet, competing at 126 pounds. The Panthers senior has 20 wins, and she’ll face off against Viborg-Hurley freshman Wendi Silverthorn.

Lee is in the 154-pound class, while Delgado is among the 170-pound wrestlers.

Lee faces No. 1-seeded Trinity Zopp of Lead/Deadwood, who has a 13-3 record. She is a sophomore.

Delgado has a 16-6 record, and the DV sophomore faces Aileana Brewer.

Huskies send five

The Huskies have five guys wrestling at the tournament this weekend, and two of them medaled in fourth place last season.

Those two wrestlers are Ben Swatek at 170 pounds while Gavin Jacobs was fourth at 170 pounds last season, but stepped up to the 182 division this season.

Swatek is the No. 2 seed in the bracket, taking a 19-1 record into the state tournament. There are two wrestlers with single-digit losses among the bottom half of that bracket.

Swatek won his bracket on Friday.

Jacobs, meanwhile, has a 33-8 record. The junior is one of five wrestlers in his field to have 10 or fewer losses.

Jacobs won the conference title last month at 182.

The other three Huskies competing are Gunner Ewing at 120 pounds in Class B, Lucas Hueser at 145 and Noah McDermott at 195 pounds.

Vermillion, Beresford/A-H each qualify 6

Vermillion has six state qualifiers, and one of them was a state runner-up last season.

Hayden Schroeder got the 106-pound runner-up spot, but this year, he’s at 113 pounds in Class A.

Schroeder is the No. 2 seed at 113, as the Tanagers sophomore has a 33-3 record.

The other five state qualifiers were Padraig Fulton (120), Michael Roob (126), Connor Peterson (138), Rollie French (152) and Zach Brady at 285.

The Beresford/Alcester-Hudson co-op also will send a half-dozen to state.

Those six were Kanin Klentz (A-106), Jovey Christensen (132), Robert Watkins (152), Jensen Christensen (160), Aaron Larson (182) and Landon Schurch at 195.

The co-op team also qualified two girls: Tavyn Valder (113) and Reese Olson (132).

