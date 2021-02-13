DISTRICT WRESTLING: Sergeant Bluff-Luton sends five, Bishop Heelan qualifies two to state

When Koedam got back on his feet after being ridden out in the third period, he could hear his father say, ‘This is where you want to be.’

Koedam heard that message loud and clear.

“I believe that our team, there’s no one better conditioned than us,” Koedam said. “There’s no one more mentally prepared than us. I knew I wrestled hard, if I had to come back and wrestleback, I could get it done there, too.”

In last week’s match, Koedam only made one shot. On Saturday, he had four.

Koedam came into the district tournament with a little bit of nerves. He felt pressure, knowing he only beat Musich by 1 point last week.

Koedam expected Musich to bring his best on the big stage, and both of them gave their all.

“Going into this week being the district champion, all this week, it’s felt like a 50-pound load on me,” Koedam said. “Now that I just did that and I’m going, I feel like I have 35 pounds. I feel like I could wrestle at 106 (pounds) right now.”

Koedam is one of five Warriors who will wrestle in the traditional tournament, which starts Thursday.