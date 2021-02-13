DISTRICT WRESTLING: Sergeant Bluff-Luton sends five, Bishop Heelan qualifies two to state

SIOUX CITY — Sergeant Bluff-Luton sophomore Ty Koedam knew what to expect going into the district championship match against Harlan’s Luke Musich.
Koedam and Musich wrestled against one another in last week’s sectional meet in Class 2A, and Koedam thought he was going to meet up with the Cyclones 126-pounder for the district championship.
He was right, and he came with a different strategy Saturday at O’Gorman Fieldhouse, hosted by Bishop Heelan.
Koedam simply needed to be more aggressive, and beat Musich with a 6-4 sudden victory.
The top-two wrestlers in each division in each district statewide qualified for the state tournament next week in Des Moines, but Koedam didn’t want to leave anything to chance.
“I didn’t wrestle my best match there, so coach (Clint) Koedam and I figured out what we needed to do, and that was be more offensive,” Ty Koedam said.
Koedam nearly had a takedown toward the end of the third period, but Musich was the one who recorded the two-point takedown that tied the match at 4-4.
Koedam didn’t really waste any time in the sudden-victory match, as the Warriors sophomore recorded a takedown 12 seconds into the extra frame, near the middle of the mat.
When Koedam got back on his feet after being ridden out in the third period, he could hear his father say, ‘This is where you want to be.’
Koedam heard that message loud and clear.
“I believe that our team, there’s no one better conditioned than us,” Koedam said. “There’s no one more mentally prepared than us. I knew I wrestled hard, if I had to come back and wrestleback, I could get it done there, too.”
In last week’s match, Koedam only made one shot. On Saturday, he had four.
Koedam came into the district tournament with a little bit of nerves. He felt pressure, knowing he only beat Musich by 1 point last week.
Koedam expected Musich to bring his best on the big stage, and both of them gave their all.
“Going into this week being the district champion, all this week, it’s felt like a 50-pound load on me,” Koedam said. “Now that I just did that and I’m going, I feel like I have 35 pounds. I feel like I could wrestle at 106 (pounds) right now.”
Koedam is one of five Warriors who will wrestle in the traditional tournament, which starts Thursday.
Ethan Skoglund won the 106-pound weight class, as he beat Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley’s Gabino Vargas in a 6-3 decision.
After Koedam took care of business at 126, sophomore Hunter Steffans won an 11-5 match in the title round over Heelan’s Jake McGowan.
Jack Gaukel, the state’s top-ranked wrestler in Class 2A at 152, pinned Zander Ernst of Ridge View in 1:17 in the title match.
Garrett McHugh was the fifth Warriors wrestler to qualify for state on Saturday, and he needed a wrestleback to earn his spot.
He lost in the first-place match at 160 pounds over Sheldon/South O’Brien’s Jarrett Roos, as Roos pinned McHugh in 4 minutes, 58 seconds.
McHugh had to re-group, as he had a chance in a wrestleback match against Cherokee’s Carson Fuhrman.
McHugh defeated Fuhrman in a 6-3 decision, winning his 36th match of the season.
Support Local Journalism
Heelan sends two to state
Two Crusaders are headed to state, and the pair — Ethan DeLeon and Mitchell Joines — needed wrestlebacks to get their spots earned next week.
First, DeLeon qualified at 145 pounds by getting second place. He won his semifinal over SB-Ls’ Marcus Headid, but then fell a 7-4 decision in the title match over Orabs wrestler Cason Johannes.
There was a chance to play for a wrestleback, and DeLeon won by no contest to get to state.
Joines, meanwhile, won his semifinal match by way of pinfall in 2:54 over Warriors foe Tyler Schenkelberg.
Joines battled Central Lyon/George-Little Rock’s Kalen Meyer, but Meyer won in a 10-6 battle.
Joines then had to face Harlan’s Zane Bendorf, and Joines won with an 11-4 result.
Lions, Orabs send 4 to state
The Lions leave Sioux City having three champions and one runner-up.
Meyer won at 170, Josh Riibe at 195 and Dylan Winkel won at 220.
Riibe clinched the championship with a 7-4 win over Jesse Schwery of Harlan. Riibe goes to state with a 24-5 record.
Winkel, meanwhile, won in a 10-2 major decision over West Lyon’s Easton Fleshman. Winkel is unbeaten heading into the state tournament, and is seeking a state championship.
He was the runner-up at the state meet last season in Class 2A at 195 pounds.
The Orabs are sending four district champions to state. Roos won at 160 pounds, and Johannes at 145, but also, Osvaldo Ocampo won at 113, and Coy DeBoer won at 120.
Ocampo won with a 9-5 decision over Harlan’s Luke Freund. DeBoer won in a 12-2 major decision over Lions’ Donovan Morales.
West Lyon sends 3
The Wildcats had seven wrestlers on the mat, and three of them found a spot to go to state.
Wildcats’ 132-pounder Tanner Severson placed second, as he won in a 3-1 sudden victory over McGowan.
Severson got the takedown with 4 seconds left in the extra frame.
Later on in the day, Wildcats 285-pounder Jordan Ver Meer pinned Sioux Center’s Ethan Hooyer with 13 seconds remaining in the first period.
Easton Fleshman won in a wrestleback, winning in a no decision.
Other qualifiers
BHRV: Vargas came back in a wrestleback to get the second-place spot at 106, and he pinned Sioux Center’s Kade Bauer in 5:55.
Casey Pick won in a 11-0 major decision at 182 to take first place.
Cherokee: 182-pounder Cael Wood placed second, as he beat Emmit Fleshman of West Lyon, with a 1:41 win by fall.
Ridge View: Zander Ernst won second place at 152 pounds.
GO ONLINE
To see more photos from Saturday's action, go to siouxcityjournal.com.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Zach James
Sports Editor
I’m the sports editor covering high school and local college sports. I previously worked for the La Crosse Tribune and Clinton Herald.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.