FREMONT, Neb. | East wrestling team crowned two champions and had two more grapplers place third at the Fremont Wrestling Invitational on Friday.
Sean Heeney (120) and Cole Wilcox (138) both won their respective weight classes. Heeney won a 12-4 major decision over Plat Poe Soe from Lincoln High in the championship match at 120 pounds, while Wilcox pinned C.J. Krause of Millard West in the 138 pound championship match.
It was the first-ever tournament championship for Wilcox.
Meanwhile, Heeney's effort capped a 6-0 week for himself. Four of his wins came by fall.
Rafe McClendon (126) and Alex Kleider (152) both placed third.
East placed fifth out of 10 teams with 153 points. Norfolk won with a team score of 225.5 and crowned four champions.
SB-L INVITATIONAL POSTPONED: Sergeant Bluff-Luton wrestling coach Cliff Koedam announced that the Sergeant Bluff-Luton Invitational, postponed because of Saturday's winter storm warning, will be made up Dec. 21.