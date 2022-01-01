Elk Point-Jefferson places 13th at McCook Central/Montrose Invite

SALEM. S.D. — The Elk Point-Jefferson High School wrestling team placed 13th at the McCook Central/Montrose Invitational on Friday, scoring 65 points.
The Huskies put four wrestlers on the podium, and had two in the Top 3.
Ben Swatek placed second at 170 pounds. In the quarterfinals, Swatek beat Tyrus Bietz of Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon 7-3.
Then, in the semifinals, the Huskies 170-pounder beat Keegan Haider (Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington) in a close 3-2 decision.
Swatek lost to Philip Area's Burk Blasius in a 5-2 match. That was Swatek's first loss of the season.
Lucas Hueser, who wrestled in the 145-pound division, won two matches by major decision en route to a third-place finish.
Hueser beat Parker's Jack Even in the quarterfinals 17-3.
Jackson Remmers of MC-M beat Hueser the semifinals, but the Huskies 145-pounder won his final two matches of the day.
Hueser met Even again in the third-place match, and that's where he beat Even a second time, by a major-decision score of 13-1.
Gavin Jacobs placed fifth at 182 pounds while Hunter Sharkey was eighth at 220 pounds.