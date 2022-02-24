Elk Point-Jefferson wrestler Ben Swatek is in the semifinals

ELK POINT, S.D. — Ben Swatek is his own biggest critic.

It may be considered a bad thing, but to coach Tyler Nolz, it allows him to do whatever he needs to be successful.

Swatek entered the South Dakota state wrestling tournament as the No. 2 seed in the Class B 170-pound weight class, but he had to overcome an injury to get to the state tournament.

Swatek had a broken bone in his hand, and that set the Huskies junior back about three weeks. The injury happened right after the Christmas break, but he wasn’t sidelined completely.

Since the injury was just a hand injury, Swatek was able to continue cardio work and other things that allowed him to stay in shape that way.

“Ben is one of the hardest workers I’ve ever known,” Nolz said. “Ben is definitely one of our leaders. We don’t have any seniors, but they’ve all stepped up in their leadership.”

Swatek placed fifth in last year’s state tournament, and he’ll find himself with a better result come Friday.

Swatek won his first two matches to move to the semifinals in the 170-pound bracket, and he’ll battle for a spot in the championship, then potentially for a championship on Friday at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls.

In his first match, Swatek pinned Rory McManus of Lyman in 3 minutes, 46 seconds. Swatek held a 4-2 lead in the third period when the pinfall happened.

Then in the quarterfinals, the Huskies junior beat Levi Stover of Stanley County 7-2. Swatek led 5-0 through the first 2:28 before Stover posted his first point with an escape.

In the third period, Swatek had a takedown with 27 seconds left to ice the win.

Swatek’s semifinal opponent will be Keegan Haider of Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wosley-Wessington.Haider won his quarterfinal match, 6-0.

Girls results

Dakota Valley’s Gracie Delgado went from manager to a semifinalist at the state wrestling meet.

Delgado won both of her matches by way of pinfall to move to the 170-pound semis.

Delgado clinched her spot in the quarterfinals by pinning Aileana Brewer of Red Cloud in 2:26.

Then, in the semifinals, Delgado pinned Emalee Larson of Pierra T.F. Riggs with seven seconds left in the match.

DV’s Ariyana Bhakta kept her season alive with a consolation win, as she pinned Liza Krueger of Groton Area in 38 seconds at 106 pounds.

Ariana Gomez won her first 126-pound match thanks to a 51-second pin, but lost in the quarterfinals in a 10-0 major decision to Madison Snyder of Sturgis.

Anna Lee lost both of her 154-pound matches — a 65-second pin to Trinity Zopp of Lead/Deadwood, then a pin in 2:54 against Huron’s Kaitlyn Florey.

Reese Olson, one of two Beresford/Alcester-Hudson girls who qualified, got to the quarterfinals, but lost that match in a 13-7 loss to West Central’s Alexis Bryant.

Tavyn Valder won her consolation match at 113 pounds, beating Ava Stanley of Brookings, 7-1.

More boys results

Panthers 145-pounder Jackson Boonstra made it to the quarterfinals, as he beat Sturgis’ Perry Ketelsen in a 9-2 win. He lost his quarterfinal, however, to Tea Area’s Connor Eimers in an 8-6 sudden victory.

Swatek wasn’t the only Huskie who made it to the quarterfinals.

Huskies 145-pounder Lucas Hueser got there, too, but he lost that match 6-5 to Wagner’s Riley Roberts.

Gavin Jacobs won his first-round match with an 11-0 major decision over Kasey Michalaski of Clark/Willow Lake. His 182-pound quarterfinal match ended after Journal press time.

Noah McDermott was moved to the consolation bracket, as he lost his first 195-pound match by way of pinfall.

Gunner Ewing lost both of his matches at 120 pounds.

Vermillion sent two wrestlers to the Class A quarterfinals: Hayden Schroeder at 113 pounds and Michael Roob at 126 pounds.

Schroeder won both his matches by pinfall, while Roob qualified to the semifinals by a 7-4 first-round win and a 2-0 quarterfinal win.

Zach Brady won his first match at 285 pounds, as he pinned Dakarai Osborne of Sturgis in 10 seconds.

Beresford/Alcester-Hudson's Jovey Christensen lost in the first round, but won in the consolation round with a 2:03 pin over Aiden Russell of Douglas.

Aaron Larson had the same fortune at 182 pounds, losing in the first round, but he bounced back in an 8-4 win in the consis.

Landon Schurch got to the 195-pound quarterfinals, but Brandon Valley's Damion Schunke pinned him in 3:48.

Robert Watkins (152) and Jensen Christensen (160) went 0-2 on the day.

